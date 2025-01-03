Drake Shocks Fans By Dropping Snippets Of Three New Songs

PARTYNEXTDOOR shows up on one.

Drake has promised lots of music. The rapper has been dropping multiple hints about release dates, whether it be for his next solo album or his joint tape with PARTYNEXTDOOR. There was no music to support this rumor, though, until Thursday night. Three snippets surfaced online, and one of them had a PARTYNEXTDOOR feature. It's obvious these songs are intended for upcoming Drake albums, but this is the first time we've heard focused 6 God music since the Kendrick Lamar battle.

The first snippet sees Drake rap over a midtempo trap instrumental. He's addressing a woman in classic Drake fashion, and the instrumental sounds like the first part of "Waiting for You." The cadence and flow is even similar. The second snippet features PARTYNEXTDOOR, and is more in the classic R&B vibe that fans are expecting from their joint tape. Drake and PND croon about putting rocks up on women's fingers and lamenting the fact that they made them cry. Heartbreak Drake, cut and dry. The third snippet is the most intriguing. Drizzy is rapping aggressive over a glitchy, almost rage beat reminiscent of his song with Yeat, "Daylight."

Drake Has Been Working On New Solo Material

The leaks only last about ten seconds each. That said, they give fans a good impression of where the rapper is at, and what he plans to release. Drake has seemingly been struggling to find a direction after the legendary K. Dot battle. It's nice to hear him settling back into a focused, musical bag independent of what transpired with him and Compton's finest. It's also interesting that two of the three snippets were, or at least appear to be, solo cuts. We're all expecting to get his PARTYNEXTDOOR collab soon, but it's obvious from these songs that he has a solo album in the works as well.