Kanye West Claims He And Ty Dolla $ign Are Like Drake And 21 Savage

BYLavender Alexandria1021 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 - Day Seven
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 02: Kanye West aka Ye is seen wearing a Balenciaga boxing mouthguard, outside Givenchy, during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 - Day Seven on October 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/GC Images)

The comments had fans circling back to his involvement in Drake's recent beef.

Kanye West is one of the most mysterious artists in all of music. Occasionally he jumps onto social media and shares all of his thoughts in a much more candid manor. But for the most part fans only get into his head on rare occasions. One of those rare occasions came during a recent Hypebeast interview where he shared his feelings on a variety of subjects. One particular claim that grabbed fan's attention immediately was the rapper claiming that he's currently the happiest he's ever been. But now there's another claim getting plenty of attention online.

In part of the interview, West compares himself and his VULTURES collaborator Ty Dolla $ign to Drake and 21 Savage. "Man, me and Ty have been doing music for so long. It makes me think of 21 Savage and Drake, who are just such a great combination," he says in the interview. It's a surprise revelation following the rapper's involvement in beef between Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and J. Cole. West posted to Instagram back in March claiming to have washed all the rappers involved in the beef during their past collaborations. Check out the full interview West gave with Hypebeast below.

Read More: 7 Hilarious Kanye West Stories

Kanye West Compares Himself And Ty Dolla $ign To Drake And 21 Savage

West continues discussing he and Ty's collaborations in the interview. "What people see now, they probably didn't realize at first. It's like, 'Oh, Ty wrote on 'FourFiveSeconds'. Ty wrote on 'Only Once' and 'Real Friends' and 'Fade.' He wrote on records I did with Paul McCartney. And now people see these whole albums are like, 'Oh wow, they really make good music together,'" he concluded. Fans are hoping the pair will have more music together coming soon with the announced but not yet released VULTURES 2.

What do you think of Kanye West comparing himself and Ty Dolla $ign's collaborative energy to that of Drake and 21 Savage? Do you think the comment signifies that West may have changed his mind about his thoughts on Drake? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Freddie Gibbs Needs Kanye West As Much As Kanye West Needs Freddie Gibbs

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024MusicKanye West Explains Why He's Now The Happiest He's Ever Been1354
kanye ty dolla sign vulturesMusic"Vultures": A History Of Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign Collaborations3.4K
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 - Day SevenMusicKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's "Vultures" Gets New Release Date103.9K
Rolling Loud California 2024MusicTy Dolla Sign Seemingly Confirms That "VULTURES 2" Will Be Available Via A YZY App7.3K