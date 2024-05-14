Kanye West Claims He And Ty Dolla $ign Are Like Drake And 21 Savage

Kanye West is one of the most mysterious artists in all of music. Occasionally he jumps onto social media and shares all of his thoughts in a much more candid manor. But for the most part fans only get into his head on rare occasions. One of those rare occasions came during a recent Hypebeast interview where he shared his feelings on a variety of subjects. One particular claim that grabbed fan's attention immediately was the rapper claiming that he's currently the happiest he's ever been. But now there's another claim getting plenty of attention online.

In part of the interview, West compares himself and his VULTURES collaborator Ty Dolla $ign to Drake and 21 Savage. "Man, me and Ty have been doing music for so long. It makes me think of 21 Savage and Drake, who are just such a great combination," he says in the interview. It's a surprise revelation following the rapper's involvement in beef between Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and J. Cole. West posted to Instagram back in March claiming to have washed all the rappers involved in the beef during their past collaborations. Check out the full interview West gave with Hypebeast below.

Kanye West Compares Himself And Ty Dolla $ign To Drake And 21 Savage

West continues discussing he and Ty's collaborations in the interview. "What people see now, they probably didn't realize at first. It's like, 'Oh, Ty wrote on 'FourFiveSeconds'. Ty wrote on 'Only Once' and 'Real Friends' and 'Fade.' He wrote on records I did with Paul McCartney. And now people see these whole albums are like, 'Oh wow, they really make good music together,'" he concluded. Fans are hoping the pair will have more music together coming soon with the announced but not yet released VULTURES 2.

What do you think of Kanye West comparing himself and Ty Dolla $ign's collaborative energy to that of Drake and 21 Savage? Do you think the comment signifies that West may have changed his mind about his thoughts on Drake? Let us know in the comment section below.

