7 Hilarious Kanye West Stories

Kanye West is a polarizing figure in the music industry. Some people love him, while others hate him. On the other hand, there are those who would rather avoid Kanye than get into a confrontation with him. Say what you want about Kanye, but he remains one of hip-hop's greatest influences thanks to his undeniable talent and all that he has brought and continues to bring to the game. Since his emergence in the rap world, Kanye has collaborated with many artists and sat down with multiple celebrities, leaving behind something they might never forget. Thus, it is usual to find many of these celebrities telling stories about Kanye, with many of these being incredibly hilarious.

Recently, Chris Brown appeared on the R&B Money podcast and participated in a segment that required him to tell a story about another artist without mentioning names. In his story, Breezy narrated how he went to the club with an unnamed artist alongside many women to see a performance. The performing artist had a chart-topping song, which they executed on stage to the audience's excitement. However, the unnamed artist didn't seem to enjoy the performance or the song and went on stage, where they delivered a 45-minute rant. That action killed Breezy's vibe and, according to him, turned the club into a "waiting room in hell." Brown further revealed that the unnamed artist did a clap-back about Amber Rose, including making NSFW comments.

Although Breezy didn't mention names, many fans believed the unnamed artist was Kanye West, as a video shows some footage of the night Breezy might have been referring to. The clip showed Kanye on stage making comments about Amber Rose, though there is no confirmation that it was the same night Breezy was talking about. Although no one is certain if Breezy referred to Kanye in his story, there are other artists and celebrities who have shared hilarious stories about Mr. West. Let's get into some of the most hilarious stories ever told about Kanye.

The One Told By Aziz Ansari

Aziz Ansari is a popular comedian and actor famous for appearing on Jay-Z and Kanye West's "Otis" music video. Aziz seemingly has a close relationship with Kanye and has been around him multiple times. Thus, it isn't surprising that the comedian has many hilarious stories to tell about Kanye. However, one of the most hilarious stories Aziz has told about Kanye was about when he performed standup comedy to 30 people at Kanye's house. During a standup special, Aziz revealed how he and Kanye spent time hanging out. He revealed that the first time they met was at a club where Jay-Z was also present. Later on, during the performance, Aziz narrated how Kanye invited him to his house. When he got there, he found Kanye listening to his album 808s and Heartbreak.

Aziz found this odd and asked Ye, "Are you listening to your own album in your own house bopping your own head." Kanye replied, "Yo, these beats are dope." Later that evening, Kanye asked Aziz to tell some of his jokes to the guests in the living room. After much persuasion from Kanye and a few drinks, Aziz agreed and began telling jokes. He then revealed his favorite part of that evening. He shared, "My favorite part was when every once in a while, somebody would be in the kitchen making a drink and they'd make a little noise, and Kanye would jump up and yell, 'Yo! Shut the f*ck up! Homie's over here trying to tell some jokes!' Which is the best thing anybody has ever yelled at a comedy show."

The One Told By G-Eazy

G-Eazy crossed paths with Kanye West on his rise to fame. The then-upcoming star met Kanye for the first time during the latter's Yeezus tour. During an interview on 106.1 KMEL, G-Eazy narrated his first meeting with Kanye. He and Kanye had the same management, and he was brought backstage to meet him. Being a huge fan, G-Eazy was star-struck after his manager, who had also worked Kanye for years, introduced him. After the introduction, Kanye looked up at G-Eazy and said, "What's up." However, G-Eazy was almost frozen but managed to respond to Kanye. He replied, "What's up, bruh," and extended his hand for a handshake.

G-Eazy remained nervous, but he and Kanye had a little conversation. Kanye moved on to talking to some other people around. Thus, G-Eazy didn't want to distract them and stood a few meters apart. At the time, his manager had left, so it was just him standing alone with Kanye talking to the rest of the people around. While speaking to the other people, Kanye said, "Really, you know, it's all about having next year planned out. You can't just be living in the now, you gotta have next year planned out." Kanye then turned to G-Eazy and asked him, "What are you doing next year?"

The question came as a surprise to G-Eazy, who started mumbling and talking about the album he was working on. He also mentioned how Kanye was a big inspiration to him. G-Eazy's response wasn't exactly what Kanye wanted to hear. However, Kanye was polite and respectful about it and said, "Yeaahh...anyways, soo," and moved on with his conversation with the other people.

The One Told By Seth Rogen

Canadian-American actor and comedian Seth Rogen has also endured a hilarious moment with Kanye West. During a December 2014 interview with Rolling Stone, Seth recalled his now-famous interaction with Kanye. The comedian revealed that Kanye made him and his wife, Lauren Miller, listen while he rapped the entirety of his Yeezus album to them. Seth and Lauren met Kanye at a hotel lobby in New York, and the rapper asked them, "What are you guys doing? Want to hear my new album?" Afterward, he took them to a limo van and started playing the album. However, he only played the beats and not the lyrics. Seth narrated, "So he raps the whole album, and after each song, he stops it, like, 'So what do you think?' We were in the van for two hours!"

Seth further shared, "Now I realize the next person he sees that he knows is getting pulled into that van." However, despite the awkwardness of the situation, Seth learned a valuable lesson from the Kanye experience, which he applied to his movies. He said, "Kanye is seeking input at all times. Process-wise, it showed an openness and a fearlessness. We started screening our movies more and in rougher versions for our friends because of that."

The One Told By Dave Chappelle

Legendary comedian Dave Chappelle might have the most hilarious Kanye West story ever told. During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Dave described his first encounter with Kanye. Dave and Ye met for the first time in 2003. Then, Kanye was still an unknown rapper. It was through Dave that Kanye made his first television appearance as a musical guest on The Dave Chappelle Show. Despite being unknown, Kanye made an impression on Dave, who said, "You could tell that he was going to be a star. I didn't know him until he did the show."

While making the show, Dave, Common, Talib Kweli, and Jay-Z were listening to Jay-Z's Black Album, which had just been released. The album's 12th track, "Lucifer," had a line in which Jay-Z rapped, "Kanyeezy, you's a genius. You did it again." Dave revealed that after the line played, Kanye stood up and spoke for the first time that day. Kanye said, "Stop the record! And rewind that.'"

Afterward, they went ahead to watch some unreleased sketches for The Dave Chappelle Show. Then, Kanye received a phone call and answered saying, "Hello? No, I Can't. Because I'm at the edit for the Dave Chappelle Show, watching sketches that no one's seen before.'" Kanye paused a bit and then declared, "Cause my life is dope, and I do dope s–t." He hung up the phone immediately after that, impressing Dave, who knew he would become great.

The One Told By Fredo Bang

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: Fredo Bang attends the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/WireImage)

Baton Rouge rapper Fredo Bang discussed his odd encounter with Kanye West during an interview with HotNewHipHop. He revealed that he met Kanye while walking up to Hit Factory. Fredo narrated the experience, "I walk up to Kanye to shake his hand and Kanye tell me, “Congratulations.” I’m like, “For what?” And he never said what. So, I stopped shaking his hand, and then I reached back out to shake his hand again, just on some in the moment type sh**, ‘cause I’m not even thinking." When asked if Kanye ever told him why he congratulated him, Fredo replied, "He never told me why he congratulated me. I was very shaken by that. I ain’t know whether to be happy or sad or something [laughs]. He told me congratulations."

If there is anything to learn from these hilarious stories about Kanye, it is that he has always been the same person. Even before becoming famous, Kanye always believed in himself and knew he would be great. Love him or hate him, Kanye will always be Kanye, and that is something to admire.

