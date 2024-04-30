Chris Brown Tells Funny Story That Some Fans Think Is About Kanye West

Chris Brown is quite the hilarious and engaging storyteller, as he recently proved on his R&B Money podcast appearance. For a segment about offering a funny anecdote without naming any names, he spoke on an artist who went clubbing with him one night with a lot of women to see another artist perform. Eventually, the former unnamed celebrity took the stage and went on a 45-minute rant, which Breezy says completely killed his vibe and turned the venue into "the waiting room in hell." There was even an clap-back from the artist about Amber Rose and fingers in their... you know. As such, a lot of people think that the R&B star was talking about his "BEG FORGIVENESS" collaborator, Kanye West.

Furthermore, the clip below shows some footage of the club night that Chris Brown is allegedly referring to, specifically the Amber Rose part of the rant. However, perhaps we'll never really know for sure whether Kanye West was really the subject of his story, although it seems way too coincidental to interpret it any other way. Regardless, either the Virginia native just has really bad luck with going to the club with Rose's exes or he forgot that there was readily available footage of this online. It's also ironic because Ye praised Chris during his latest interview on Justin LaBoy's The Download podcast.

Chris Brown Allegedly Tells Funny Kanye West Story, Fans Theorize

"Chris is a god," Kanye West said of Chris Brown, arguing that great artists like him are marred by "middle men" and find it harder to find massive success. Still, this is all a bit bizarre considering that the two artists have been at odds with each other in the past, such as the debacle about removing Brown from Donda post-release. It seems like right now, it's all water under the bridge, considering their VULTURES 1 collaboration. But who knows if Ye catches wind of this interview clip and feels some type of way about it?

Meanwhile, the "Run It" multi-hyphenate is supposedly still involved in his Quavo beef, as fans accused him of buying a huge chunk of his latest show's tickets so that very few people would show up. He hasn't spoken on it at press time, though, so it's just a fan theory. But if Chris Brown ever does, we're sure that it would be quite the amusing story from his perspective. Maybe he'll have to do so without mentioning the former Migo's name, just like this alleged Kanye West tale.

