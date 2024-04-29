Chris Brown Reveals How He Has Focused On His Financial Strategy Since He Was 17

Chris Brown reflected on how he's accumulated his wealth during a recent appearance on the R&B Money Podcast with Tank and J. Valentine. In doing so, he recalled investing in Burger King franchises at a young age, negotiating a 50-50 profit-sharing agreement with his former label, Jive Records, as well as locking down his masters from his 2011 album, F.A.M.E., through his current releases.

"So I'm more like, you know, I'm able to now now see real money or see something from what I've created 'cause I know I created it so now, you know, I can go and do this now. I can create some more," Brown explained, as caught by XXL. "Wait till y'all see what I'm about to create. So now I get to own all of that you know and it's like what you said, I'm like a testament to [investing in yourself]." He concluded: "Hey, I'm not saying put your head down, just be the best you."

Chris Brown Performs During "One Of Them Ones Tour"

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 09: Singer Chris Brown performs during One of Them Ones Tour at PNC Music Pavilion on August 09, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the interview, Brown named his five favorite R&B artists as well as his five favorite R&B songs. For singers, he went with Tank, Usher, Brandy, Tevin Campbell, and Sam Cooke. As for songs, he named "Braid My Hair" by Mario, "Sleeping in My Bed (Remix)" by Dru Hill, "Sex, Love and Pain" by Tank, "Superstar" by Usher, and "Candy Rain" by So For Real. Check out his full appearance on the R&B Money Podcast below.

Chris Brown Discusses His Career Finances

The podcast appearance comes as Brown has been feuding with Quavo. They each fired off diss tracks aimed at one another, earlier this month. Brown kicked things off with "Weakest Link" while the Migos rapper answered with "Over B*tches & H*es." Brown most recently dropped a deluxe version of his 2023 album, 11:11. Be on the lookout for further updates on Chris Brown on HotNewHipHop.

