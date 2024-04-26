Fat Joe Calls Chris Brown "The 2Pac Of 2024" Amid Quavo Beef

Earlier this week, Fat Joe took to Instagram Live to weigh in on all of the high-profile rap beef going on these days. He commented on Drake's feud with almost everyone, for example, calling Kendrick's "Like That" verse with Future and Metro Boomin "the original." Since that release, however, there's been another feud brewing between Chris Brown and Quavo. The two have taken various shots at one another over the past couple of weeks, referencing past flings, allegations, and more. According to Fat Joe, Chris Brown would be pretty tough to beat.

“Of course, the 2Pac of 2024 has to be Chris Brown. Chris Brown is considered an alien. If you playing basketball, he’ll bust your a**. If you sing against him, he sing better, he dance better. If he gotta rap, he raps," he explained. “Like, that’s battle rap. Chris Brown, that’s the one I been listening to."

Fat Joe On Rap Beef

While the 2Pac comparison is pretty controversial, many others agree that Chris Brown's latest diss was impressive. He unleashed on the former Migos member on "Weakest Link," claiming to have slept with Quavo's ex Saweetie while they were still together. “You f*cked my ex-ho, that’s cool, I don’t give no f*ck, lil n***a/ ‘Cause I f*cked yo’ ex when you were still with her, b*tch, I’m up, lil n***a.” He even said that when his groupmate Takeoff passed away in 2022, "everybody really wished" it had been him.

Cam'ron, 50 Cent, and many more think he came out on top. Others continue to root for Quavo, despite Brown claiming his last diss "don't even need a response." What do you think of Fat Joe's take on rap beef? Are you surprised that he compared Brown to 2Pac? Do you agree with him or was that a stretch? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

