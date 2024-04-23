Saweetie Targets Quavo, But Not Chris Brown: Fans React To Her Responses To Disses

Saweetie is causing some significant fan debate right now around her role in the beef between Chris Brown and Quavo. For those unaware, the most recent development between those artists was the latter's "Over H*es & B***hes" diss against the former, which got mixed reactions from fans and outright dismissal from Brown himself. However, the Los Angeles femcee heated things up in a different way by posting a screenshot of an unopened DM that the former Migo sent her. What fans found contentious and scandalous, particularly for Huncho Jack, is that she is only targeting her former partner here and not the person that dragged her into this mess in the first place.

As such, a lot of folks think that what Chris Brown said about Saweetie cheating on Quavo with him could be true, although this is obviously just gossip still. There's also her upcoming single to consider, something that she teased rewriting the bars for to perhaps address some of this. Regardless, fans still debated whether this timeline was warranted, whether the Georgia rapper deserves some primary criticism from the Icy Girl, and what her lack of response to Breezy says about the dynamic. Some are analyzing it from the rap beef perspective, and others are simply here for the relationship and cheating drama.

Saweetie Causes Fan Debate With Her Quavo Shade While Staying Silent On Chris Brown

Either way, this is definitely contributing to a lot of wild discussion and theorizing. One ironic part about all this is that Quavo and Chris Brown aren't making back-and-forth claims about a single lady. Saweetie is very much in a relationship with YG at the moment, or at least, that's what they've indicated in live performances and on social media following break-up rumors. As such, many wonder if he'll have anything to say about all of this, or if he's standing by his woman 100%.

Meanwhile, many folks wonder what this beef could bring next, especially since the R&B star seems uninterested in a response. Nevertheless, who do you think is "winning" right now and is the "Richtivities" artist right in taking these approaches?

