Saweetie Reveals Warner Wouldn't Clear Single She Teased, Defends Making "Retail" Music

She revealed the ultimate fate of a popular snippet she shared.

BYLavender Alexandria
Rolling Loud California 2024

Saweetie has been making some revelations on Twitter recently. That included responding to fans who are both asking for updates on new music and criticizing her for the music she has released. One fan pulled out receipts of a track the rapper shared that featured a sample of the Aqua song "Barbie Girl." The track famously served as part of the instrumental for Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj's hit "Barbie Girl" from the Barbie film soundtrack last year. Her response to the question was pretty candid. "Warner wouldn't clear it," she said in a quote tweet of the fan's question.

In a different tweet, she was able to turn something negative into something positive. When someone criticized her on Twitter claiming that she makes "retail music" she had a hilarious response. In yet another quote tweet she said "retail music makes ppl wanna shop more i guess im helping the economy" she responded. In the replies of an Instagram post recapping the interaction, fans loved her response. "she always turns a negative into a positive," one comment reads. "On gawd I be at the store holding my shazam to the ceiling when some fire sh*t playin" another hilariously jokes. Check out the interaction between the rapper and an online hater below.

Saweetie Takes Fan Criticism In Stride

Saweetie Takes Fan Criticism In Stride

Much of the fan buzz surrounding Saweetie recently has been over her relationship with YG. After the two broke it off earlier this year it didn't take long for rumors of a rekindled romance to start. That began with Rolling Loud where YG performed alongside Tyga. He brought out Saweetie as a guest and the two shared a sensual moment on stage that grabbed fan's attention. A few weeks later they went social media official all over again.

What do you think of Warner refusing to clear a song Saweetie shared a popular snippet of? Do you think the criticism that she makes retail music is fair, or does it have to do with what her label lets her release? Let us know in the comment section below.



