YG Brings Saweetie To Rolling Loud L.A., Couple Shuts Down Breakup Rumors

Unless this is all just a ploy for a big crowd on a big stage, it looks like these two MCs haven't called it quits as we thought.

Rolling Loud California 2024

YG and Saweetie are apparently still going strong, as the former brought the latter out during his Rolling Loud performance in Los Angeles on Friday (March 15). Moreover, rumors and reports previously indicated that the two went their separate ways in early January, but their onstage PDA suggests that they either changed their minds or never broke up in the first place. "I love you girl," the Cali rapper told his fellow Cali rapper as she made her way offstage following their steamy interlude. The two have been together since around May of 2023, and with their anniversary coming up, maybe their bond will feel stronger than ever.

However, we can't say that this reunion is all that surprising, considering that fans were already starting to put two and two together. For example, Saweetie's recent Instagram post from back in February had fans thinking that she hadn't broken up with YG yet. Not only that, but news of their split was coming from other sources and reports that weren't either of the MCs directly. As such, there were plenty of reasons to wait and see what they did, and we're glad we waited to get this Rolling Loud guest slot.

Saweetie & YG At Rolling Loud L.A. 2024: Watch

Elsewhere, both artists are celebrating a lot these days and basking in their success and acclaim. For Saweetie, this recently manifested in a new single "Richtivities," a stunning appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, and an alleged incident with Cardi B at this event. This is just more hearsay and gossip, but one that's also based on fan interpretation of the Bronx rapper's recount. Perhaps we'll never know if they really ran into each other here.

Meanwhile, the Still Brazy spitter was one of many guests on Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's VULTURES 1. Their collab "DO IT" is among the more fun and bouncy cuts on the record, even if its second half is pretty much just "Back That Azz Up." But can't we all revisit what we love? Seems like this couple took a cue from those sessions. Fo more news and the latest updates on YG and Saweetie, come back to HNHH.

