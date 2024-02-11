Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign "Do It" With YG & Nipsey Hussle On "Vultures" Cut: Stream

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have finally dropped their collaborative album Vultures, the first in what's supposed to be a series of album drops. Two more collab volumes are supposedly on the way, plus a Ye solo album called Y3; that last one is according to EPMD legend Erick Sermon. While we'll never believe a Kanye album rollout until we actually get a release, it's at least nice to see folks fully react to these new tracks. Moreover, one of the most fun and simple bops on the whole project is "Do It," which features guest vocals from Nipsey Hussle and YG. Nip's appearance is actually a sample from the late legend's leaked song "I Just Wanna Know" song with Cardi B and Ty himself.

That section opens up the track, which then goes into a party banger with a West Coast bounce, soaring string-like embellishments, and haunting background vocals. Ty Dolla Sign delivers a killer hook melody and previews the song's hedonistic and lustful themes. To no one's surprise, Kanye West indulges in this theme with no hesitation, including some cheeky lines about Apple Pay. YG does his thing towards the end with a nonchalant demeanor over a beat that sounds perfectly suited to his style. Along with the likes of "Fuk Sumn," this record encompasses what makes Vultures a fun listen, albeit one that is pretty one-note.

Read More: Kanye West Drops New “Vultures 1” Cover But Fans Still Have Issues

Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's "Do It" With YG: Listen

Meanwhile, amid rumors that the duo will hold another listening event for Vultures in Las Vegas for Super Bowl weekend, maybe we're far from done with this rollout. After all, we apparently have more projects to listen to, and more bangers to discover. If nothing else, Kanye West, Ty Dolla Sign, and YG prove that they can still make a simple hit without resorting to grandiosity or controversy. If you haven't heard "Do It" or the rest of Vultures yet, find it on your preferred streaming service... unless they took it down again. Peep some notable lines down below and, as always, check back in with HNHH for more great music releases around the clock.

Quotable Lyrics

Spendin' all this money like it's free to me,

That s**t fall off trees to me,

We ain't even stress, we the new kings and sheiks,

We done made a mess, they gon' have to clean for weeks

Read More: Kanye West Claims “Vultures 1” Is No. 1 In 72 Countries, Including Israel