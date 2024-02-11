Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Hosting "Vultures 1" Event In Las Vegas: Report

Multiple outlets have reported that there will be a "Ye & Friends" event in Las Vegas tonight (February 11). The event comes in the wake of the duo releasing Vultures 1, the first part of their long-awaited collaborative album. Furthermore, it comes a day after the pair performed in Kanye's hometown of Chicago to celebrate the album's release. However, a more wild detail is that the impromptu concert will be taking place during Super Bowl LVIII. The city is already filled with fans who are eagerly awaiting the start of the game between Kansas City and San Francisco. The game will also a feature halftime show headlined by Usher.

Vultures 1 is stacked with talent, featuring nine features. The first feature of Vultures 1 is India Love on "Keys To My Life". Two songs later, Kanye is joined by his daughter North West for "Talking/Once Again". That is followed by an appearance from Freddie Gibbs on "Back To Me". Tracks 7 and 8 are another pair of back-to-back features, with Nipsey Hussle & YG appearing on "Do It" and Quavo featuring on "Paperwork". The final four features can be found between tracks 10 and 13. There are two appearances by Playboi Carti - "Fuk Sum" (also featuring Travis Scott) and "Carnival" (also featuring Rich The Kid). Meanwhile, Chris Brown adds his vocals to "Beg Forgiveness". Finally, there is the album's namesake, which features Lil Durk & Bump J.

Kanye West Seemingly Confirms Venice Boat Rumors On "Fuk Sumn"

Meanwhile, Kanye has seemingly confirmed the rumors that he received oral sex from his wife during a public gondola ride in Venice last year. On "Fuk Sumn" from his new album Vultures 1, Kanye raps "Shawty wanna f-ck on somethin'?/F-ck on me/Suck on me, publicly". This has widely been taken as a reference, and thus confirmation, of what (or who) was going down during that now-infamous boat outing in Italy.

It was never confirmed what was happening with the partially nude Kanye and crouching Bianca Censori. However, the incident led the gondola company to ban the couple. Additionally, there were calls for them to be expelled from Italy for the act of public indecency. Of course, the boat ride came amidst the couple's continually controversial Italian vacation. They faced massive public backlash for Censori's outfits throughout their trip. Meanwhile, Kanye's face coverings sparked debates as to whether he was violating anti-terror laws.

