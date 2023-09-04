Kanye West & Bianca Censori Hit With Lifetime Ban From Venice Boat Company

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been making headlines for months at this point. Overall, this is to be expected when you consider who both of these people are. Ye is one of the biggest artists of all time, and he is also known for bringing about controversy. Meanwhile, Censori is his new wife which comes with an automatic veneer of newsworthiness. As it stands, the two are in Ireland right now, although they had previously been spending their time in Italy. Just last week, they went extremely viral while in Venice.

If you remember, the two went on a riverboat. However, Ye wasn’t wearing any pants, and there was one picture that made it seem like the two were engaging in a sexual act. Subsequently, there were all sorts of reactions on social media, and it was all very hilarious. That said, the two were able to refrain from making any comments on the matter. Now, however, they are being hit with a stiff punishment for their perceived actions. According to Page Six, Venezia Turismo Motoscafi claims the couple is now banned from their vessels.

Read More: Bianca Censori Posed Topless In Steamy Resurfaced Modeling Photos

Kanye West & His Wife Hit With Stiff Punishment

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 13: Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Moreover, the company claims that the driver of the boat had no idea that this was happening on his watch. Instead, the driver was focused on the water and making sure the boat was navigated safely. The company learned of these actions due to the virality of the images online. Needless to say, the company’s hands were forced into this position. The couple has yet to respond to the latest ban, and it is very doubtful they actually will.

Overall, it is yet another chapter in Ye and Censori’s European adventure. Who knows where life will take them next? Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed of the biggest stories from the biggest personalities.

Read More: Kim Kardashian’s Desire To Talk To Bianca Censori About Kanye West Refuted

[Via]