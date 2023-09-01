Kim Kardashian’s Desire To Talk To Bianca Censori About Kanye West Refuted

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s past marriage needs no introduction at this point, but people clearly still want to have them linked in any way possible. Moreover, a recent report suggested that the SKIMS mogul actually wanted to talk to the rapper’s new wife, Bianca Censori. Specifically, it alleged that she sought to “talk sense” into Censori before it’s “too late” in relation to the Chicago native’s volatility. However, it seems like this was pure hearsay, although the basis for this conclusion is another unverified report. According to Page Six, Kim actually doesn’t want anything to do with the new couple.

Furthermore, an alleged source reportedly spoke to the publication and said that the reality TV star has “very much moved on” from the whole situation. “She absolutely does not want to talk to her,” the source expressed. “Kim is actually a firm believer in letting people be on their own journey and figure out life. She would never call someone and warn them. Kim only wishes Kanye and Bianca the best.” In addition, the source also shared that Kim Kardashian in only concerned about “matters of co-parenting” their four children.

Kim Kardashian At Paris Fashion Week

US socialite Kim Kardashian poses for a photocall at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring-Summer 2024 show as part of the Paris Fashion Week, central Paris, on June 20, 2023. (Photo by STEFANO RELLANDINI / AFP) (Photo by STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images)

What’s more is that this isn’t the only recent conflicting pair of reports that emerged around Kim’s thoughts on Kanye this week. For example, social media recently went wild after pictures apparently showing Ye and Censori engaging in a sexual act emerged online. One story claimed that Kim Kardashian is incredibly worried and embarrassed about the whole incident. However, other sources reportedly came forward to publications and said that she actually doesn’t care at all. Whether she does or not isn’t really important; after all, it’s an incredibly personal matter that doesn’t change our perception of it.

Meanwhile, as stories about Kanye keep emerging, we’re sure that the media will continue to fixate on this past relationship. Each person needs their time to heal and move away from that phase, for better or worse. With that in mind, we’ll see what else comes out concerning their current status and how they’ll continue raising their children. Check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Kanye West, Bianca Censori, and Kim Kardashian.

