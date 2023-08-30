Kim Kardashian Refutes Claims She Was “Worried” For Kanye West Amid Riverboat Scandal

Earlier this week, Kanye West’s antics made headlines once again, when he and his wife Bianca Censori were captured engaging in what appeared to be a sexual act on a boat. The couple had been on a riverboat excursion in Italy, and Ye’s butt was on full display. Though Censori has gotten some backlash from locals for her revealing attire as of late, Ye’s wardrobe malfunction was still unexpected, and managed to get some attention.

Amid gossip about the NSFW photos, reports came out suggesting that his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, was concerned about Ye. The Sun reported that a source said she was “desperately embarrassed and worried” for her ex, and how she’d explain the photos to their kids. “He’s wandering around barefoot with champagne in the street,” the source reportedly claimed, “something clearly isn’t right.” They added that the mishap was hurting Kim’s process of getting over the father of her children.

Kim Kardashian Unfazed By Ye’s Wardrobe Malfunction

Now, however, another source has come forward to deny these reports. Someone close to Kim reportedly told TMZ that the mother of four is unbothered by Ye’s antics. Moreover, they claim that she could care less about what he’s doing in his personal life, unless it concerns their children. The source says that she doesn’t stay up to date with Ye much at all these days. They add that Kim sends the lovebirds her best wishes, and finds the wardrobe malfunction unfortunate.

Amid Ye’s Italian getaway, reports have also started to surface suggesting that he has new album on the way. Sources say that new music from the Chicago native is “imminent.” They describe it as a new take on his signature sound, making use of scrapped tracks from previous projects. He also continues to face lawsuits for Donda Academy, with the latest concerning the overall safety of the school. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on the Kardashians and Kanye West.

