Taylor Swift Jokes About Famous Kanye West Interruption At Concert

There are still so many pop cultural ties dating back to a viral moment at the 2009 MTV VMAs. When Kanye West took the stage to grab the mic from Taylor Swift and claim that Beyonce had “the best music video of all time,” he was widely criticized. Many fans credit his resulting vanish from the spotlight for the creation of his beloved 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. The drama also emerged again a few years later when Kanye mentioned Taylor directly on The Life Of Pablo. The resulting beef led to Taylor’s much maligned Reputation era, though many people’s perspective on the beef has shifted in the wake of Kanye’s fall from grace.

Now, Taylor Swift is showing that she’s more than capable of laughing at the event in retrospect. During a recent show in Mexico she was interrupted from performing by the massive crowd of fans cheering her name. “People chanting your name, it’s really the only way to be interrupted, and I would know,” she told the crowd. A clip of the interaction quickly began making the rounds online as fans loved her ability to find humor in the situation. Check out the video below.

Read More: Flavor Flav Shows Up At Taylor Swift Concert And Hugs Her Parents

Taylor Swift Has A Great Response To Fan Chanting

Taylor Swift jokes about being interrupted by the crowd at the Eras Tour:



“People chanting your name, it’s really the only way to be interrupted… and I would know.” pic.twitter.com/t1uS2sIDxT — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 28, 2023

Taylor Swift’s eras tour has been a massive success all year. Celebrities like Stephen A. Smith, Flavor Flav, and even Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have found themselves in attendance. She also shared a memorable moment with Kobe Bryant’s daughter Bianka Bryant. Swift gifted her a special “22” hat and gave her a hug on-stage during a show in LA.

Earlier this year Taylor Swift surprised fans by tapping Ice Spice for a remix of her song “Karma.” The track instantly became a hit and is still nestled in the top 20 of the Hot 100. What do you think of Taylor’s joke about Kanye’s famous on-stage interruption? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Stephen A. Smith Calls Taylor Swift “The Best Concert” Of His Life

[Via]