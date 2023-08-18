Stephen A. Smith Calls Taylor Swift “The Best Concert” Of His Life

Taylor Swift is deep into her Eras Tour. She’s currently preparing for four shows in Mexico City before she closes out the year with shows this November in South America, namely Brazil and Argentina. It’s been a massively successful tour and earned Swift major acclaim. And of course, every now and then we see a handful of amusing headlines from her various tour stops. This is nothing out of the ordinary, especially with

Now a lot of people have professed themselves to be Swifties during this tour. Just about every city she has been to has put on some big show, such as renaming themselves or making Swift the temporary mayor. Meanwhile, she had earned the love of athletes like Mac Jones and Aaron Rodgers. But what about Stephen A. Smith? The often stoic ESPN broadcaster recently revealed that he dropped around $20,000 on ten tickets for his daughters and their friends. And Smith talked about the experience on a recent edition of The Stephen A. Smith Show.

Smith Gives Swift Some Major Props

Folks…this may surprise you…from me…but Taylor Swift is the greatest… pic.twitter.com/LPWqxHg8tu — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) August 18, 2023

“That’s the best concert I’ve ever been to in my life,” Smith said. “Excuse my language, but that shit was off the chain. Taylor Swift brought the damn house down. I was jamming to Taylor Swift. She was sensational. I’d pay to see her again. Seriously, I’m not joking. She was a superstar that night. That girl is special.” That’s very high praise from the often hard-to-please Smith.

After the concerts in Mexico and South America, Swift shuts up shop for the winter. She returns to the concert circuit in February 2024 with an Asian leg across Japan, Australia, and Singapore. She then heads to Europe between May and August. Finally, she concludes the whole tour with more shows in the US and Canada. The tour concludes with six shows in the Rogers Center in Toronto. Have you been to the Eras Tour? Do you agree with Smith about how good it was? Let us know in the comments.

