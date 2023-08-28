Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Wears Another Risqué Outfit

Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, has made headlines for her outfit choices as of late. Likely influenced by her fashion designer husband, the 28-year-old’s style revolves around revealing, sheer outfits. Recently, the couple have been spotted vacationing in Italy. While there, Censori has continued to turn heads with her scantly-clad attire. Over the weekend, the Australian native was once again seen with another risqué nude-colored outfit.

The nude two-piece has seemed to become the architectural designer’s signature look. Paired with white heels, the see-through combo left little to the imagination. Censori has been seen wearing a number of transparent-inspired clothing. Apparently, the material for those outfits was made from hosiery.

Italian Citizens Have Called For Kanye’s Wife To Be Arrested

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 02: Kanye West aka Ye is seen wearing a Balenciaga boxing mouthguard, outside Givenchy, during Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 – Day Seven on October 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/GC Images)

However, not everyone seems to be a fan of Censori’s sense of style. Last week, the Daily Mail reported that Censori’s sheer outfits have sparked outrage among Italians. Besides the couple appearing to be enjoying their Italian getaway, critics have a major issue with her “tightfitting bodysuits that exposed her private parts.” Per the Italian Constitutional Court, a person who is even near a place with minors can face imprisonment for four months to four years or a fine ranging from 5,000 to 10,000 euros. While it’s unclear if there are charges against her, this situation will be something to watch.

In other related news, the publication recently did an in-depth investigation into the family and upbringing of the mysterious woman. In Australia, her family, referred to as the “Australian mob royalty,” has a long rap sheet. Her father, Elia “Leo” Censori, was convicted of heroin possession in 1982 and received a five-year sentence. Similarly, her uncle, Eris, is referred to as “Melbourne’s Al Capone.” He was notably sentenced to death in Western Australia on murder charges. The family’s eldest brother, Edmondo, or “Eddie,” has faced convictions in Victoria for acts of violence, theft, and threats, DailyMail claims.

