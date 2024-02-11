Kanye West Seemingly Confirms Venice Boat Rumors On "Fuk Sumn"

Kanye West has seemingly confirmed the rumors that he received oral sex from his wife during a public gondola ride in Venice last year. On "Fuk Sumn" from his new album Vultures 1, Kanye raps "Shawty wanna f-ck on somethin'?/F-ck on me/Suck on me, publicly". This has widely been taken as a reference, and thus confirmation, of what (or who) was going down during that now-infamous boat outing in Italy.

It was never confirmed what was happening with the partially nude Kanye and crouching Bianca Censori. However, the incident led the gondola company to ban the couple and led to calls for them to be expelled from Italy for the act of public indecency. Of course, the boat ride came amidst the couple's continually controversial Italian vacation. They faced massive public backlash for Censori's outfits while Kanye's face coverings sparked debates as to whether he was violating anti-terror laws.

Fans Mad Kanye West Dropped Quavo From "Fuk Sumn"

However, the lyric is not the only reason fans are discussing "Fuck Sumn". Reports have emerged indicating that Quavo had a verse removed from "Fuk Sumn" and fans are not happy. "Quavo verse >Travis verse aside. Ty has NO aura. The aura coming off of quavo is insane next to weak a-- retwist needing a-- Ty," one fan wrote. "I haven’t seen the TL defend quavo like this lol. Seems like Kanye really messed up with removing him on 'FUCK SUM'," added another. "Kanye robbed quavo by taking him off fuk sumn. I don’t give a single f-ck about carti, travis or even kanye’s verse on here, quavo was carrying the song bro 😞 SHYYYYT," a third noted.

Quavo still appears on the album, featuring on the track "Paperwork". However, people really wanted to hear him on "Fuk Sumn", which instead features Playboi Carti and Travis Scott. How do you feel about "Fuk Sumn"? Let us know in the comments.

