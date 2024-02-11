Kanye West Claims "Vultures 1" Is No. 1 In 72 Countries, Including Israel

Folks are still bumping Vultures by Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign everywhere, and it looks like that's translating into commercial success. Moreover, the former has reposted a report on social media that the album is number one in 72 countries, including Israel. He posted it on his Instagram Story this weekend, and a clip also emerged online of him speaking to a crowd and making the same claim. It's unclear what are the exact metrics this report is based on, but there's a lot of ways in which it could manifest: iTunes charts, streaming, or a combination of both. Still, chart data suggested that the project was removed from Apple Music and iTunes charts when it went down temporarily, so how these numbers will manifest is still unclear.

Furthermore, this is a particularly interesting claim because this list of countries apparently includes Israel. Of course, Kanye West wants to highlight this because of his rampant antisemitism references on Vultures, and his bigoted actions and statements off wax. Yet it's probably more of a reflection of his massive reach and scope of visibility as an artist rather than folks agreeing with these stances. As such, we still need a little more time to determine what the general public consensus is when it comes to this album.

Read More: Kanye West Gets Support From Jason Voorhees Actor For Mask Usage

Kanye West Claims Vultures Is No. 1 In Israel & Other Countries

In addition to all that, there are also other elements of Vultures that were still rocky before it finally dropped. One of these is, obviously, sample clearance issues, as Ozzy Osbourne took to Twitter recently to blast Kanye West for trying to use a song of his without clearing it properly. It didn't end up on the final version of the album, so we know that the untouched version of the project will probably never come out. But this is part of pretty much every Ye rollot at this point, so it hardly comes as a surprise.

Ye Reposts His Alleged Success

Screenshot via Instagram @kanyewest

Donna Summer's estate also called the Chicago artist out for alleged copyright infringement. It's unclear whether these will simply sweep under the rug or if this will actually provoke a takedown of Vultures. Either way, the damage is definitely done, and now fans are waiting for the next installments and a Ye solo album. To find out whether these Kanye West projects drop or not, come back to HNHH.

Read More: Cover Art For Kanye West’s “Vultures 1” Memed By Fans