Kanye West Gets Support From Jason Voorhees Actor For Mask Usage

Kane Hodder, who played Jason Voorhees in several of the Friday the 13th films, has spoken out on Kanye West's usage of his character's iconic mask. He says he's fully in support of the rapper but wants him to get a nicer version of the mask. Ye has been wearing the mask in numerous public appearances and performances in recent weeks.

"I was watching a bunch of the videos and I love it. Kanye, you gotta let me get you a better mask though. That's kind of a cheesy one. I could get you a nice one and if you would just, during your performance, give the eyes a little bit. That's what gets people when you're wearing the mask. Do the big eyes." From there, Hodder remarked that he'd be down to send Ye a movie-worn version of the mask. He also suggested that Kanye's polarizing reputation isn't hurting that of the mask.

Kanye West Rocks Jason Mask In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 02: Kanye West is seen on February 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

While Hodder didn't star in the original Friday the 13th, He's played Jason many times in the series. He worked on Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan, Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday, and Jason X. He also appeared in the video game Friday the 13th: The Game. Check out his full interview with TMZ below.

Kane Hodder Responds To Kanye West

Hodder's comments come after West dropped his new album with Ty Dolla Sign, Vultures 1, on Saturday morning. It features appearances from YG, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, Freddie Gibbs, Quavo, Nipsey Hussle, Lil Durk, and several more artists, including West's own daughter, North. The release coincided with the twentieth anniversary of West's debut studio album, The College Dropout. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kanye West on HotNewHipHop.

