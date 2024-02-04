Kanye West & Westside Gunn Link Up: Photos Of Jason Mask-Clad Ye & Flygod

Kanye West and Westside Gunn continued highlighting their respect for one another recently, and commemorated the occasion with some new snaps. Moreover, they both went to the grand opening of 424's Melrose Place store with Guillermo Andrade on Friday (February 2) in Los Angeles. "SUPER HEROES," the Griselda MC captioned an Instagram post featuring some pictures and a fit check video of the occasion. Speaking of fit checks, the Chicago artist chose to don his new white Jason mask to complement his all-black outfit, and it makes for quite the intimidating presence. Of course, if you've been attentive at all when it comes to Ye news these days, you recognize this garb.

This new Jason mask is exactly what Kanye West wore to Travis Scott's Orlando concert, where he performed for his CIRCUS MAXIMUS tour. Fans obviously went wild for him when he appeared, despite how fans already had put the pieces together before the show started. While it's very energizing, it's also hard to look at through a screen without thinking of all the 46-year-old's current public controversies. Yet that's always been a point of compromise and conflictive feelings when it comes to him.

Not only that, but peers like Westside Gunn's continuous support probably urges him to continue and move past these inflammatory incidents. For better or worse, a lot of people are telling Kanye West to keep going, and both his fans and Flygod's would love if the "Keep My Spirit Alive" spitter hop on wax together again. In fact, maybe the Yeezy mogul puts Gunn on a Vultures volume last-minute, and we know very few people would complain. Here's hoping that Ye atones for what he's done and we can enjoy his artistry more purely.

As for the Buffalo native, he has an unreleased collab with A$AP Rocky that the Mob's frontman played during a recent orchestral performance. As such, And Then You Pray For Me might be his last album, but he's not going anywhere. Who knows what these two will cook up next? To find out, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and more updates on Kanye West and Westside Gunn.

