Is “Friday The 13th” Game Still Playable?

Friday The 13th: The Game, a popular horror multiplayer game, has been a topic of discussion among gamers, especially with the recent announcements from its publisher, Gun Interactive. If you're wondering about the game's current status and its future, this article is for you.

The Game's Current Status

Delisting Announcement : Gun Interactive has announced that due to the expiration of its Friday The 13th license, the game will be delisted from sale on December 31, 2023 . This means that after this date, new players will not be able to purchase the game.

Playability: For those who have already purchased the game, it will remain playable for at least another year after its delisting. This ensures that players can continue to enjoy the game well into 2024.

Special Offers And Updates

Gun Interactive is not leaving its dedicated player base without some parting gifts:

Maxing Out Players : To reduce the dependence on database servers, the game will max out all players to Level 150. This means players will have access to all the features and benefits of being at this level.

Unlocking Features : An update scheduled for July 6 will bring several changes: The 30 most popular Legendary Perks will be available to all players without any negative effects. All kill animations (excluding DLC) will be unlocked. All Challenge Skulls will be unlocked. Players will no longer earn XP or CP as they are no longer needed. Matchmaking functionality remains intact.

Price Reduction: To compensate for the game's finite lifespan, Gun Interactive has permanently reduced the game's price to $5 and its DLC to $0.99. This offer will last until the game is delisted.

A Look Back

Released in 2017, Friday the 13th: The Game has garnered a significant following. Even after its dedicated servers were shut down in 2020, players could still engage in peer-to-peer matchmaking. The game's unique asymmetrical multiplayer horror setup has ensured its place in the hearts of many gamers.

FAQs

Will the game be available for purchase after December 31, 2023? No, the game will be delisted and won't be available for new purchases after this date.

If I already own the game, can I still play it after 2023? Yes, the game will remain playable for those who have already bought it until at least the end of 2024.

Are there any special offers before the game is delisted? Yes, the game's price has been reduced to $5, and its DLC is now priced at $0.99.

What is the reason for the game's delisting? The Friday the 13th license held by Gun Interactive will expire at the end of 2023, leading to the game's delisting



In conclusion, while Friday the 13th: The Game is nearing the end of its journey, it's clear that it will leave a lasting legacy. Players can still enjoy the game for a while longer, and with the upcoming features and perks, there's plenty to look forward to.