Kane Hodder Net Worth 2023: What Is The “Friday The 13th” Icon Worth?

In the historic year of 1955, the world was grappling with the onset of rock & roll and post-war reconstruction. Yet, Auburn, California, saw the birth of an individual who would redefine horror for generations: Kane Hodder. Growing up, Kane exhibited a knack for performing, a trait that would eventually guide him toward the expansive universe of films and stunts. As he immersed himself in mastering the art of stunts and acting, Hodder was preparing to don roles that would make him an unforgettable figure in horror cinema. Fast forward to 2023, and Allfamousbirthday highlighted his accomplishments with a telling figure: a net worth of $1.5 million.

Career Highlights & Accolades

CHERRY HILL, NJ - MARCH 10: Kane Hodder attends the 2018 Monster Mania Con at NJ Crowne Plaza Hotel on March 10, 2018 in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

The horror genre is rife with iconic figures, but Kane Hodder stands out for his roles and the sheer intensity he brings. Stepping into the menacing shoes of Jason Voorhees in the Friday the 13th series, Hodder didn't just wear a mask. He became the embodiment of terror. His mastery in stunts further amplified his performances. It made him a go-to figure for roles demanding physical prowess and a touch of menace. While Jason is his most recognizable avatar, Hodder's repertoire is brimming with diverse roles, each cementing his place as a titan in the world of horror and stunts.

Personal Life & Highlights

Kane Hodder (Jason Voorhees of "Friday the 13th" series) (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/WireImage)

Off the screen, Kane Hodder's life is a compelling mosaic of challenges, triumphs, and adventures. His journey through severe burn injuries, which he endured early in his stunt career, narrates a tale of passion. This experience shaped his perspective and made him a beacon of hope for many facing similar challenges. Friendships forged over film sets, bonds with fellow horror icons, and candid revelations about his life's ups and downs provide a wholesome insight into the man behind the menacing roles.

Business Ventures & Philanthropy

BURBANK, CA - NOVEMBER 29: Jimmy; Anton Troy; Kane Hodder; Bear McCreary; Kristina Klebe; Joe Lynch. Lin Shaye participate in the "Chillerama" Blu-ray And DVD Signing held. At Dark Delicacies Bookstore on November 29, 2011 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Beyond the film sets and stunt arenas, Hodder has dabbled in entrepreneurial ventures aligning with his personal brand, from horror-themed merchandise to collaborative projects within the entertainment industry. However, it's his philanthropic spirit that truly resonates. Drawing from his personal experiences, especially his recovery from burn injuries, Hodder has actively supported and advocated for burn survivors, channeling resources and attention to their rehabilitation and well-being.