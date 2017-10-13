friday the 13th
- Pop CultureDerek Mears Net Worth 2023: What Is The "Friday The 13th" Star Worth?Derek Mears, Hollywood's go-to horror film stalwart, is a towering presence into various realms of the entertainment industry.By Jake Skudder
- GamingIs "Friday The 13th" Game Still Playable?Explore the future of "Friday the 13th: The Game" post-delisting, its special offers, and what's next for Gun Interactive.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureAll 12 Movies From The "Friday The 13th" Franchise, RankedThe frightening franchise is forever entrenched in horror cinema’s legacy.By Demi Phillips
- MoviesBest Horror Franchises: Classics To Watch This OctoberGet your horror movie fix this Halloween season with these famous franchises. By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureKane Hodder Net Worth 2023: What Is The "Friday The 13th" Icon Worth?From the heartbeats of Auburn to the pulse-quickening beats of horror films, Kane Hodder's trajectory is a masterclass in resilience, talent, and a love for the cinematic craft.By Jake Skudder
- Music21 Savage Teases Metro Boomin "Savage Mode 2" Release Date21 Savage may have just hinted that his collaborative project with Metro Boomin, "Savage Mode 2," is coming out next week.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentFriday The 13th Playlist: Keep Bad Vibes Away With DaBaby, Kendrick Lamar, & MoreListen to this playlist only on Friday the 13th.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDiddy Blesses 2 Chainz With New Ciroc At Friday The 13th Themed Birthday PartyWhite Grape Ciroc surfaces. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsLeBron James In Talks To Produce “Friday The 13th” Reboot: ReportLeBron's Springhill Entertainment in talks with Vertigo Entertainment to produce a new Friday The 13th.By Kyle Rooney
- MusicNicki Minaj Seems To Be Counting Down Towards Something On TwitterNicki Minaj quickly tweets and deletes "3" leading many to believe she's dropping something this week.By Aron A.
- NewsDesiigner's "Friday The 13th" Is An Ad-Lib MasterpieceDesiigner links with 16 yr old for "Friday the 13th."By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentFriday The 13th: 5 Must-Watch MoviesStop what you're doing and dive into one of these terrifying horror classics.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsLil Wop Celebrates The Horror Genre On "Friday The 13th"HNHH Premiere - Lil Wop delivers a dark banger on "Friday The 13th."By Mitch Findlay