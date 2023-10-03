Best Horror Franchises: Classics To Watch This October

October is the month of chills, thrills, and everything spooky. As the nights grow longer and the air turns colder, there's no better time to dive into some of the best horror franchises that have haunted our screens for decades. Whether you're a seasoned horror aficionado or a newbie looking for a good scare, these classic franchises are sure to deliver.

Halloween Franchise

The Halloween franchise stands as a testament to the power of horror. Beginning with the iconic 1978 film, this series introduced the world to Michael Myers, a relentless killer with a haunting mask and a dark past. Over the years, the franchise has expanded to include 12 sequels, each with its unique twist on the original story. Despite the varying quality of the sequels, the Halloween series remains a must-watch for its sheer impact on the horror genre.

A Nightmare on Elm Street Franchise

Freddy Krueger, with his razor-sharp glove and burnt face, is a name that sends shivers down the spine of many. The Nightmare On Elm Street franchise delves into the terrifying concept of a killer who hunts teenagers in their dreams. With its blend of psychological horror and slasher elements, this series has cemented its place in the annals of horror history.

Friday The 13th Franchise

The Friday The 13th series is synonymous with summer camp horror. Jason Voorhees, with his hockey mask and machete, has become a cultural icon. Spanning 12 films, this franchise has explored various facets of the Jason legend, from his tragic origins to his supernatural abilities. While some entries lean more towards campy fun, the series as a whole offers a thrilling ride for horror enthusiasts.

The Conjuring Franchise

A more recent addition to the horror pantheon, The Conjuring franchise has quickly become a favorite among fans. Focusing on the real-life investigations of paranormal experts Ed and Lorraine Warren, this series blends historical events with supernatural horror. With its well-crafted stories and genuinely terrifying moments, The Conjuring has redefined modern horror.

Scream Franchise

The Scream series is a unique blend of horror and meta-commentary. Directed by the legendary Wes Craven, these films both celebrate and critique the horror genre. With its iconic Ghostface killer and a cast of memorable characters, the Scream franchise offers both scares and laughs, making it a perfect watch for October.

Evil Dead Franchise

The Evil Dead series is a roller-coaster of horror and comedy. From its humble beginnings as a low-budget horror film to its evolution into a cult classic, this franchise has consistently pushed the boundaries of the genre. Whether you're in the mood for pure horror or a blend of scares and laughs, the Evil Dead has something for everyone.

FAQ

What is the Halloween franchise about? It revolves around the character Michael Myers, who escapes from a mental institution and goes on a killing spree.

Who is the main antagonist in A Nightmare on Elm Street? Freddy Krueger, a killer who attacks his victims in their dreams.

How many movies are in the Friday The 13th series? There are 12 mainline film entries.

Is The Conjuring based on real events? Yes, it's based on the investigations of paranormal experts Ed and Lorraine Warren.

What makes the Scream franchise unique? It's known for its meta-commentary on the horror genre, blending scares with self-aware humor.

How many films are in the Evil Dead franchise? There are four main films in the series.



Dive into these classics this October and experience the best of horror cinema. Whether you're watching alone or with friends, these franchises promise to deliver unforgettable scares. Happy haunting!