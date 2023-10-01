Heidi Klum’s 7 Wildest Halloween Costumes

Heidi Klum is known for being a supermodel, TV host, businesswoman, and, indisputably, the queen of Halloween. Every year, Heidi throws an extravagant party and arrives in a jaw-dropping costume that is sure to turn heads and leave everyone wondering if it's actually her. She has dressed up as everything from an alien to a gorilla and has even shown up on the red carpet with five clones of herself. She's undoubtedly always going the extra mile with her makeup, prosthetics, and accessories, making her unrecognizable.

Luckily for us, she documents each year's look on the internet. Whether it's her team showing behind-the-scenes footage of the many hours that go into creating the eyes or footage of her cinematic red-carpet entrances, she's always leaving her fans buzzing with excitement. So, without further ado, here are seven of Heidi Klum's best Halloween costumes—so far.

1. Heidi Klum’s Most Recent Look: A Worm (2022)

Heidi Klum made an epic comeback after two years of not having her iconic Halloween party due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The realistic costume featured worm-like ridges, a massive, curved head, and a long tail, making her look just like a creepy crawler. Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, accompanied her as a fisherman with his eyeball gouged out by a hook. She even took her antics to the next level by conducting an interview in true worm fashion—laying on the ground. Heidi said the look took all day to complete, and she even documented the whole process on Instagram. She also changed into a sexy sheer outfit later in the night but kept her worm face on for an extra touch of horror.

2. An Old Woman (2013)

In 2013, Heidi Klum once again showed up to her Halloween party looking unrecognizable. She transformed from the supermodel we all know to a wrinkly old lady complete with gray hair, varicose veins, and a walker. Dressing up as an old person may seem like a cliche in the world of Halloween costumes, but not in the way Heidi did it. She once again documented the entire "aging process" on Instagram, giving her fans realistic insight into what she might look like in 50 years. Her incredible attention to detail and commitment to her costume raised the bar so high that it left everyone on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating her next look.

3. A Human Body (2011)

Heidi actually held two Halloween parties in 2011, and naturally, she wasn't about to repeat a costume. Her first iconic costume featured her strolling down the carpet with her ex-husband in the most realistic gorilla costumes we've ever seen. However, it was her second look that truly stole the show. Heidi stripped down to her bones for an anatomically correct human body costume, revealing muscles, organs, and veins in astonishing detail. She completed the look with a bald cap, contact lenses, and a bodysuit, turning herself into a walking cadaver. Her arrival at the second party was a showstopper in itself. She immediately stole everyone's attention by being pushed down the carpet on an autopsy table covered with a white sheet.

4. A Butterfly (2014)

Heidi Klum metamorphosed into a giant yet beautiful butterfly for Halloween in 2014. The look once again showcased her creativity and dedication to her annual costume extravaganzas. Her look was complete with her vibrant and colorful costume, an enormous set of wings, antennae, and bug eyes. She explained that she designed the costume to embody her fascination with the idea of flight. She also shared the challenge of walking with the heavy and fragile wings, highlighting the lengths she goes to for her Halloween transformations.

5. Jessica Rabbit (2015)

In 2015, Heidi Klum transformed into a life-like version of the iconic cartoon character Jessica Rabbit. With the help of a team of makeup artists, a custom-made dress, and a pair of fake breasts, she looked so realistic that it was hard to recognize her under all that latex and red hair. She morphed into character all night, sporting the iconic sultry voice and curves to match. She shared that the look took eight months of planning and almost 10 hours to put together. And that doesn't include the time it takes to get all of the prosthetics off. She claims it is a whole ordeal for her and her team.

6. Heidi Klum's Clone Army (2016)

Heidi Klum decided to clone herself for Halloween in 2016 and brought along five lookalikes wearing identical outfits, wigs, and makeup. However, this look left some fans disappointed at the fact that she didn't transform herself. Heidi joked that it was easier than finding a costume for herself. But she, in fact, did not drop the ball with this look. She said it took months of preparation and hours of fitting to ensure the clones looked exactly like her. The look was so different from what she had done in years past, and that's exactly why this costume fits perfectly into her reputation of surprising fans with her creativity and originality. She also boasted about having a ton of fun with this look, and isn't that what Halloween is all about?

7. An Alien (2019)

Ranking at No. 7 on the list is Heidi Klum's unforgettable alien ensemble from 2019. She spared no effort in her transformation, becoming a horrifying extraterrestrial creature complete with exposed guts, metal spikes, and intricate tubes protruding from her body. Heidi's commitment to this costume was evident, as she said that creating the look took 10 hours of makeup and prosthetics. Heidi also had a team helping her move around in the costume, as it was very bulky and complicated.

Heidi Klum has proven time and time again that she is the master of Halloween costumes. As her fans and followers eagerly await this year's Halloween extravaganza, we can't help but wonder what new creative masterpiece she will unveil this time around.

