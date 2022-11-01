Kim Kardashian is known for turning heads. However, on Monday (October 31), the famous socialite was the center of attention for a different reason than usual. The KKW founder showed up to Tracee Ellis Ross’ pre-Halloween birthday dinner dressed as X-Men character Mystique — but upon her arrival, she noticed that no one else is costume.

Kim took to social media to poke fun at the awkward moment with a photo of herself in full Mystique makeup alongside the birthday girl and Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross, writing, “That time I showed up to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn’t a costume party! “Happy Birthday to the most beautiful kind soul @traceellisross”

Kim Kardashian showed up to Tracee Ellis Ross' 50th birthday in full costume as Mystique, just to find out it was not a costume party. pic.twitter.com/imO0Oao8T3 — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 31, 2022

Fortunately the night was still young and the Skims founder got good use out of her Halloween look. She shared a selfie with Diddy, who dressed up as The Joker, to her Instagram Story, writing, “never broke character @Diddy.”

Before having her mommy night out, Kim spent time with her children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West, prepping them for their night of Halloween fun. In a video posted to Kim & North’s TikTok page, 9-year old North dressed up as Aaliyah, rocking the late singer’s signature Tommy Hilfiger, crop top and baggy jeans look.

Northie wasn’t the only West kid to get in on the Halloween fun. 6-year old Saint West channeled West Coast legend Eazy-E with his look, while 4-year old Chicago effortlessly portrayed Sade Adu’s legendary long-braid and denim on denim look.

The entire Kardashian-Jenner crew went all out this year for Halloween. Khloe shared the first photos of her 3-month old baby boy during her family fun day with baby daddy Tristan Thomson and their daughter True. Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and their two children dressed up as angels, while Kourtney and Travis Barker went as Chucky and his bride.

