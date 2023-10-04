Best Horror Games On Xbox Series X|S: What To Play This Spooky Season

The Xbox Series X|S has become a haven for horror game enthusiasts, offering a plethora of spine-chilling titles that promise to keep players on the edge of their seats. As the spooky season approaches, it's the perfect time to dive into some of the best horror games available on the platform. Here's a curated list to help you decide which eerie adventures to embark on this Halloween.

Read More: 7 Best Halloween Hip Hop Songs For 2023 Spooky Season

Alan Wake Remastered

Revisit the story of Alan Wake in this remastered version. Set in the eerie town of Bright Falls, players must uncover the truth behind the mysterious events plaguing the town.

Read More: HotNewHipHop’s October Halloween Horror Movie Countdown

Alien Isolation

Relive the terror of being hunted by a relentless Xenomorph in a doomed space station. Alien Isolation masterfully captures the essence of the original Alien movie, offering both suspense and horror in equal measure.

Read More: New Xbox Game Pass Games (October 2023)

The Callisto Protocol

Set on Jupiter's dark moon in a futuristic setting, players find themselves trying to escape Black Iron Prison during a necromorph outbreak. The game boasts a unique horror engineering system, top-notch audio design, and stunning visuals, making it a must-play for horror aficionados.

Read More: How To Change Xbox Gamertag

Dead By Daylight

This multiplayer game allows players to either be the hunter or the hunted. With a roster of iconic horror characters, from Ghostface to Pyramid Head, it's a unique and thrilling experience for horror fans.

Read More: Is Valorant On Xbox? (Updated October 2023)

Dead Space Remake

Experience the horror of the USG Ishimura all over again with the Dead Space Remake. With improved graphics and gameplay, it's the perfect way to revisit this classic space horror.

Read More: Xbox, PS, Nintendo: Choosing The Perfect Console

The Evil Within 2

Delve into a mind-bending adventure as you venture into a town located inside someone's mind. With its twisted architecture and gripping narrative, The Evil Within 2 offers a unique horror experience.

Read More: 5 Hidden Gems on Xbox Game Pass

Resident Evil Village

Step into the shoes of Ethan Winters as he navigates a mysterious village filled with formidable foes, including the towering Lady Dimitrescu. This game beautifully blends a Gothic setting with the classic Resident Evil horror elements.

Resident Evil 4

A modern take on a classic, the Resident Evil 4 remake offers a perfect blend of action, horror, and combat. With enhanced graphics and gameplay mechanics, it's a thrilling ride from start to finish.

Scorn

Inspired by the works of H. R. Giger, Scorn offers a grotesque and unsettling environment filled with parasitic creatures and bizarre puzzles. This Xbox exclusive is not for the faint of heart but promises a rewarding experience for those who dare to play.

The Quarry

Follow the story of nine teenagers on a summer trip that quickly turns into a nightmare. With narrative-driven choices and quick-time actions, The Quarry promises a thrilling and suspenseful experience.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Inspired by the 1974 classic film, players can either take on the role of the notorious Slaughter family or try to escape their clutches in this intense game of cat and mouse.

FAQs: