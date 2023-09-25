Is The Xbox Series S Worth Getting?

The gaming world has seen a plethora of consoles, each promising a unique experience. Among these, the Xbox Series S has emerged as a notable contender. But the question remains: is it worth your hard-earned money? Let's delve into the details.

The Xbox Series S stands out primarily because of its price. Priced at a recommended retail of $299.99, it's undeniably the most budget-friendly next-gen console available. When you compare it to its sibling, the Xbox Series X, which is priced at a hefty $500, or the PS5, which can sometimes exceed $500, the Series S offers a tempting proposition.

Compact Design And Digital-Only Gaming

A pair of Microsoft home video game consoles, including an Xbox Series S (L) and Xbox Series X, taken on October 27, 2020. (Photo by Phil Barker/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Another striking feature of the Xbox Series S is its design. Touted as the smallest Xbox ever, it boasts a disc-less structure. This means all games for this console are digital-only. Its compactness isn't just about aesthetics; it's also practical. If you're someone who's always on the move or has limited space, the Series S is a dream come true. It's not just about saving money; it's also about saving space.

Performance And Specifications

Now, let's talk about the heart of any gaming console: its performance. While the Series S comes at a lower price, it doesn't skimp on the gaming experience. It can play all the games that the more expensive Xbox Series X can. Although its specifications might seem a tad less powerful, supporting only 1440p resolution with 4K upscaling, it's essential to note that it houses the same 3.6GHz CPU as the Xbox Series X. This is quite an achievement for its price range. Additionally, it features a 4 teraflop GPU and 10GB of RAM. So, while you might compromise a bit on storage, you're still getting a console that offers super-fast loading times.

Is It the Right Choice for 2023?

Microsoft's Xbox Series X (L, in black) and series S (R, in white) gaming consoles are seen on display during its worldwide release at an electronics store in Tokyo on November 10, 2020. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Considering the current gaming landscape, the Xbox Series S presents itself as a viable option, especially for those who are keen on entering the next-gen gaming realm without burning a hole in their pockets. Its compact design, combined with its performance, makes it an attractive choice for many.

In Conclusion

The Xbox Series S, with its affordable price tag and commendable performance, certainly offers value for money. If you're looking for a next-gen gaming experience without the hefty price tag, this might just be the console for you. However, as with any tech purchase, it's essential to weigh its features against your personal gaming preferences and needs.