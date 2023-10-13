Derek Mears Net Worth 2023: What Is The “Friday The 13th” Star Worth?

In the annals of horror film lore, few names resonate like that of Derek Mears. Born on April 29, 1972, in Bakersfield, California, Mears crafted an identity that would make him a mainstay in Hollywood's scariest sectors. Before making it big, he paid his dues with minor roles and stunt work. The man's physically imposing stature—standing tall at 6'5"—proved to be an asset, paving the way for roles that required a particular blend of size and agility. Gradually, Mears caught the eye of directors and casting agents, marking his territory as a modern horror icon. It's worth noting here, at the end of our first section, that Derek Mears boasts a net worth of $3.5 million as of 2023, courtesy of Allfamousbirthday.

Career Highlights & Accolades

CHERRY HILL, NJ - AUGUST 18: Derek Mears attends the Monster Mania Con 2017 at NJ Crowne Plaza Hotel on August 18, 2017 in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

Mears transcended the realm of supporting characters and stunt doubles when he donned the notorious hockey mask of Jason Voorhees in the 2009 reboot of Friday the 13th. This gig not only vaulted him into stardom but also solidified his place as a household name among horror enthusiasts. While best known for roles that don't demand much dialogue, Mears has proven to be more than just a mute antagonist. He's diversified his portfolio with parts in blockbuster hits like Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and the TV series Swamp Thing, adding unexpected shades to his already colorful career.

Personal Life & Highlights

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - SEPTEMBER 10: Derek Mears attends the Los Angeles premiere of 'Lost Time' at Writers Guild Theater on September 10, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/WireImage)

Away from the screen, Mears is reputedly one of the nicest guys in Hollywood—a stark contrast to the terrifying characters he so convincingly portrays. The actor has been happily married since 2008, a committed relationship that is a testament to his different off-screen persona. Derek Mears also advocates for various charitable organizations, notably participating in events to help sick children. He may play fearsome characters on screen, but in reality, he’s a gentle giant with a big heart.

Business Ventures & Philanthropy

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 06: Actors Brian Steele, Tyler Mane, Derek Mears and Kane Hodder attend Los Angeles' Days Of The Dead Convention Day One held at Los Angeles Convention Center on April 6, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

While Mears is best known for his roles in horror flicks, he's no one-trick pony. The actor has ventured into writing, producing, and even a bit of directing. These entrepreneurial endeavors add depth to his public persona, revealing a multi-faceted talent that transcends his imposing physical presence. In philanthropy, Mears lends his support to charities that focus on children's health and well-being. He uses his platform and influence to contribute to society in ways that go beyond the roles he plays.