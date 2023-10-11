Best Jump Scare Horror Games For Halloween: Until Dawn And More

The thrill of a jump scare is a sensation many horror game enthusiasts chase. As Halloween approaches, there's no better time to dive into the world of horror games that can send shivers down your spine.

Let's explore some of the best jump scare horror games that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Until Dawn And Its Spin-off

Until Dawn: Rush Of Blood (2016, PSVR) Developed by Supermassive Games, this horror spin-off from the original Until Dawn is an on-rails PlayStation VR experience. As you ride a roller coaster, various horrors are thrown your way. While it has connections to the original game, it stands alone as a singular horror experience filled with jump scares. Especially noteworthy are the terrifying spiders, which are not for the faint-hearted.

Until Dawn (2015, PlayStation 4) The original game is a unique experience that lets players direct their own horror movie. With a star-studded cast including Rami Malek and Hayden Panettiere, players can easily immerse themselves in the story. The emotional connection to the characters makes every jump scare even more impactful.

Other Noteworthy Jump Scare Games

Alien Isolation (PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PC) : Set 15 years after the original Alien movie, this game captures the tension of the film. The Xenomorph's AI reacts unpredictably, adding to the horror.

: Set 15 years after the original Alien movie, this game captures the tension of the film. The Xenomorph's AI reacts unpredictably, adding to the horror. Amnesia: The Dark Descent (2010, PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One): This game introduced a unique mechanic where the protagonist is afraid of the dark, yet darkness is his only safety against the creatures hunting him.

This game introduced a unique mechanic where the protagonist is afraid of the dark, yet darkness is his only safety against the creatures hunting him. The Evil Within 2 (2017, PS4, Xbox One, PC) : This sequel improved upon its predecessor, offering both psychological horror and visual terror. Its jump scares are well-timed, making them even more effective.

: This sequel improved upon its predecessor, offering both psychological horror and visual terror. Its jump scares are well-timed, making them even more effective. Fatal Frame 2/Project Zero 2 (2001, PlayStation 2, Xbox, Wii) : This game draws inspiration from Japanese horror movies like The Grudge and The Ring. Players wield the mystical Camera Obscura to defend against malevolent spirits, making for a tension-filled experience.

: This game draws inspiration from Japanese horror movies like The Grudge and The Ring. Players wield the mystical Camera Obscura to defend against malevolent spirits, making for a tension-filled experience. P.T. (Silent Hills) (2014, PS4 Demo) : Though only a demo and no longer available, this collaboration between Hideo Kojima and Guillermo del Toro was a masterpiece of horror. Players found themselves stalked by a hostile spirit in a looping suburban home.

: Though only a demo and no longer available, this collaboration between Hideo Kojima and Guillermo del Toro was a masterpiece of horror. Players found themselves stalked by a hostile spirit in a looping suburban home. Resident Evil 2 Remake (2019, PS4, Xbox One, PC) : As the title suggests, it's a remake of the classic. This game was lauded for its faithfulness to the original while amplifying the scares using modern graphics.

: As the title suggests, it's a remake of the classic. This game was lauded for its faithfulness to the original while amplifying the scares using modern graphics. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (2017, PS4, PSVR, Xbox One, PC): Returning to its survival horror roots, this entry in the series offers a first-person perspective, making the scares even more personal.

