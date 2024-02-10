Kanye West Put On Blast By Donna Summer's Estate For Alleged Copyright Infringement

Summer's estate has a problem with Ye and Ty Dolla Sign's track, "GOOD (DON'T DIE)."

Following months of teasing, Kanye West has finally dropped his eagerly-anticipated album with Ty Dolla Sign, Vultures 1. The Vultures project is expected to arrive in three installments, and the other two are scheduled to drop in March and April. While in general, the album has been a success so far, not everybody is feeling it. The latest critics to come forward were from Donna Summer's estate, and they accuse Ye of using her song without permission.

In a recent Story post from Summer's official Instagram account, the estate claims that Ye had asked to use the late performer's song "I Feel Love," and was denied. They note that he changed up a few things before using it on his album. Regardless, they allege that it's "copyright infringement."

Donna Summer's Estate Claims Ye Asked For Permission, Was Denied

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time Ye's been put on blast for allegedly using another artist's work without permission. It's not even the first time this week. Yesterday, Ozzy Osbourne took to Twitter/X to call him out for using a sample of Black Sabbath's "War Pigs" when he was explicitly asked not to. The metal icon's wife even jumped into the debacle to throw a few jabs at the Chicago MC. "@kanyewest ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF 'WAR PIG' FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY," Ozzy wrote. "HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT. I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!"

As for Sharon, she called Kanye a "pig," and claimed that he "represents hate." What do you think of Donna Summer's estate calling out Kanye West? What about his new album with Ty Dolla Sign, Vultures 1? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

