Donna Summer
- MusicKanye West Sued By Donna Summer’s Estate Over “I Feel Love” Sample On "Good (Don't Die)""GOOD (DON'T DIE)" contains an unauthorized interpolation of Donna Summer's "I Feel Good." By Aron A.
- MusicKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's "GOOD (DON'T DIE)" Back On Spotify After Sample IssuesThe Donna Summer-sampling cut was removed due to clearance issues, and the odd cover art on it now suggests it's still struggling.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Track Taken Off Spotify After Donna Summer Estate ComplaintA tough break for Spotify users.By Alexander Cole
- MusicKanye West Put On Blast By Donna Summer's Estate For Alleged Copyright InfringementSummer's estate has a problem with Ye and Ty Dolla Sign's track, "GOOD (DON'T DIE)."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicHBO Reveals First Look At Donna Summer DocumentaryFans will get a look behind the music in this new HBO documentaryBy Ben Mock
- Pop CultureSongs Sampled On Beyoncé's "Renaissance" Include Kelis' "Milkshake" & Donna Summer's "I Feel Love"Kelis has made it known that she wasn't pleased with the use of her 2003 track.By Hayley Hynes