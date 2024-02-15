Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Track Taken Off Spotify After Donna Summer Estate Complaint

A tough break for Spotify users.

BYAlexander Cole
Celebrity Sightings : Day Six - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign recently dropped off their new album Vultures 1. In fact, the album came out over the weekend and fans have been eager to give it more listens. Overall, the release was a bit confusing. It was dropped off on Apple Music and Amazon Music, but not Spotify. Eventually, the album came out on Spotify but there was a period where it had been taken off of Apple Music. This is the norm with a lot of Kanye releases, so fans were not all that surprised by the confusion.

Subsequently, the estate of Donna Summer spoke out about how the song "I Feel Love" was interpolated on "Good (Don't Die)." As the story goes, Kanye wanted to sample it but was denied permission. Consequently, Ye allegedly took matters into his own hands and used AI to get what he wanted. “Kanye West… asked permission to use Donna Summer’s song I Feel Love, he was denied… he changed the words, had someone re sing it or used AI but it’s I Feel Love… copyright infringement!!!” the estate said.

Read More: Kanye West Spotted At Milan Starbucks

Kanye West Hit With Another Tough Break

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Recording artist Kanye West performs onstage during The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)

According to Billboard, the song has been taken off of Vultures 1, although just the Spotify version. Every other streaming platform still has the song, which has brought about some confusion. Whatever the case, it is clear that the Donna Summer complaint has made an impact on the album. Only time will tell whether or not Kanye will be able to put the track back on his project.

Let us know how you have been feeling about Vultures, in the comments section down below. What is your favorite track so far? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

Read More: Kanye West's Most Shocking Altercations With Paparazzi

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.