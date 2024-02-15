Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Track Taken Off Spotify After Donna Summer Estate Complaint

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign recently dropped off their new album Vultures 1. In fact, the album came out over the weekend and fans have been eager to give it more listens. Overall, the release was a bit confusing. It was dropped off on Apple Music and Amazon Music, but not Spotify. Eventually, the album came out on Spotify but there was a period where it had been taken off of Apple Music. This is the norm with a lot of Kanye releases, so fans were not all that surprised by the confusion.

Subsequently, the estate of Donna Summer spoke out about how the song "I Feel Love" was interpolated on "Good (Don't Die)." As the story goes, Kanye wanted to sample it but was denied permission. Consequently, Ye allegedly took matters into his own hands and used AI to get what he wanted. “Kanye West… asked permission to use Donna Summer’s song I Feel Love, he was denied… he changed the words, had someone re sing it or used AI but it’s I Feel Love… copyright infringement!!!” the estate said.

Kanye West Hit With Another Tough Break

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Recording artist Kanye West performs onstage during The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)

According to Billboard, the song has been taken off of Vultures 1, although just the Spotify version. Every other streaming platform still has the song, which has brought about some confusion. Whatever the case, it is clear that the Donna Summer complaint has made an impact on the album. Only time will tell whether or not Kanye will be able to put the track back on his project.

Let us know how you have been feeling about Vultures, in the comments section down below. What is your favorite track so far?

