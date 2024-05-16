Kanye West & Donna Summer Estate Finalizing Settlement Over Unauthorized Sample

Kanye West's VULTURES 1 caused controversy for a myriad of reasons, not least of which was a conflict with a music legend over allegedly unauthorized work. However, it seems like there's a way out, although we still have to see whether this gets solid confirmation in the near future. Moreover, he and Donna Summer's estate are reportedly finalizing a settlement over a copyright infringement lawsuit against Ye. The estate claims that he sampled the classic "I Feel Love" without their permission on the track "GOOD (DON'T DIE)" on his Ty Dolla $ign collab album. They filed the legal action on February 27, a little over two weeks after the LP dropped, and it alleged that Ye either re-recorded the song, used A.I. vocals, or isolated the original vocals. Either way, it would constitute copyright violation according to the suit.

"Kanye West asked permission to use Donna Summer’s song ‘I Feel Love,’ he was denied," a representative for Summer's estate stated. "He changed the words, had someone re-sing it or used A.I., but it’s ‘I Feel Love’… copyright infringement." Both parties agreed to pursue an amicable resolution together, and according to alleged sources who reportedly spoke to AllHipHop, they had a global settlement by Monday (May 13). This followed negotiations in April and this month. However, one particular challenge was apparently finding Ty Dolla $ign in order to serve him with legal documents.

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Kanye West attends the Givenchy Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Regardless, all parties have reportedly agreed in principle, and expect to execute a final written settlement in the very near future. Still, there are no public details about Kanye West and Donna Summer's estate's agreement at press time, whether monetary reimbursement or other considerations. Apparently, the plan is for the estate to file a stipulation to dismiss the lawsuit once everyone's signed onto the settlement. As such, this whole debacle, which was among the most contentious parts of the VULTURES series' rollout -– and that's saying something -– seems like it'll wrap up soon.

Meanwhile, representatives for both Kanye West and the Donna Summer estate reportedly declined further comments on the matter. With more albums supposedly on the way from Ye and Ty, who knows what sample-based case could prop up next? They are notorious for taking big risks these days, which can sometimes result in some amazing moments. We'll see if we actually get that sequel or if this lawsuit settlement is one of the final remnants of the VULTURES era.

