Sharon Osbourne Calls Kanye West A "Pig" Amid Uncleared Sample Drama

Yesterday, Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign hosted a listening party for their new album Vultures in Chicago. Unfortunately, quite a few technical difficulties ensued, and eventually, the livestream cut out. It's rumored that it was cut because of one of Ye's questionable bars. Others think it simply ended because the show went on longer than expected.

Fans weren't the only ones disappointed by the listening party, however. Earlier today, Ozzy Osbourne took to Twitter/X to put Ye on blast, accusing him of using a sample of Black Sabbath's "War Pigs" without his permission. "@kanyewest ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF 'WAR PIG' FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY," he wrote. "HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT. I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!"

Read More: Ozzy Osbourne Blasts Kanye West For Playing Uncleared Sample During "Vultures" Show

Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne Fire Back

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne speak onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Ozzy's obviously not happy, and neither is his wife Sharon, according to TMZ. She recently told the outlet that "Kanye f***ed with the wrong Jew this time." Sharon says that Ye reached out three weeks ago to ask for permission to use the sample. She claims that their reply was, "Absolutely not." She adds that it's rare for Ozzy to turn these kinds of things down, but he had a "special f***ing occasion to say no."

"The motherf***er's a pig," she said, also dubbing Ye "a disrespectful antisemite" and claiming that he "represents hate." According to Sharon, she and her husband have sent Ye a cease and desist, and want nothing to do with him moving forward. What do you think of Ozzy Osbourne putting Kanye West on blast for playing an uncleared sample during his Vultures listening party? What about Sharon Osbourne's response to the debacle? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Kanye West & Bianca Censori: Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne Turn Infamous Couple Into Halloween Costume

[Via]