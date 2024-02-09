Kanye West Doesn't Drop "Vultures": Fans React

February 9 has rolled around, and to very few fans' surprise, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign did not drop Vultures as promised. Of course, they still held their album listening party at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, but after a couple of hours in the morning, there's still no sign of the collab album. Moreover, this is one more loop around the cycle of promised release dates, snippets, song teases, listening parties, and eventual disappointment that a Ye rollout lives off of. As such, we're back to not knowing anything about the project, and even less about the two volumes that are supposed to come out later in the year.

Furthermore, a lot of fans did have particular hope for the February 9 release date given some previous releases and movement. For example, Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign released the dual music video for "Talking / Once Again" earlier this week, which uplifted expectations that Vultures was soon to follow. That wasn't the case, but maybe they just used these visuals to put even more pressure on the drop and build it up some more. It's like they gave themselves more excuses to have to drop the album eventually, and not give up on it.

Read More: Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Announce "Vultures, Volume 1" Listening Party In New York

Kanye West Fans React To Vultures Not Dropping

In addition, Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign also dropped a music video for the Havoc version of the project's title track. It was the first taste we ever got of Vultures, and seeing them go back to it rather than make something new was an odd choice. Nevertheless, considering how this week ended up being another false flag, we're sure many die-hards will be at least pleased with it. There are still a lot of listeners who would much rather not hear the album in light of his controversies, or who consider those to be the more important factor here. Check out more fan reactions below.

More Reactions

Meanwhile, fans really enjoyed "Talking / Once Again," so maybe that's a sign Vultures, if it ever drops, will land on welcoming ears. But that's a hard call to make when the Chicago artist's entire career displays this difficulty with "dropping on time." And if it's all coldly calculated... it would be a low blow that would make us not want to listen to it at all. Regardless, for more news and the latest updates on Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign, come back to HNHH.

Read More: Kanye West Could Perform At Pyramids Of Giza & Great Wall Of China