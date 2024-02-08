Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Announce "Vultures, Volume 1" Listening Party In New York

Fans are only days away from hearing the first installment of Kanye West's new album with Ty Dolla Sign, Vultures. The release will follow plenty of delays and teasing. To celebrate the eagerly-anticipated drop, Ye announced a listening party in Chicago this week, which is scheduled to take place on February 8 at the United Center. Now, he's announced yet another listening party, this time in New York. The event will take place at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park on February 9, 2024.

“Fans will have the rare opportunity to experience ‘Vultures, Volume 1’ in a high-fidelity audio and visual showcase, crafted by YE and Ty Dolla Sign,” a description on the venue's website reads. “This event marks a historic moment as attendees will listen to the album together with the artists and album collaborators.”

New York Listening Party Scheduled For February 9

Tickets for the New York listening party go on sale tomorrow. Those eager to secure their spots should get in early, as tickets for the Chicago listening party sold out almost immediately. This is far from the only exciting performance Ye has lined up, however. Recently, he took to social media to share that he was having trouble getting venues to book him, which resulted in countless well-connected friends reaching out. Eventually, he seemed to have gotten enough dates together for a world tour, though the shows are tentative at the time of writing. The tour would include dates in Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, Tokyo, Dubai, and more.

A screenshot has also been making its rounds online, showing a text message from someone seemingly telling Ye that the Corcovado in Brazil, the Great Wall of China, and the Giza Pyramids would "love to have" him. What do you think of Kanye West announcing a Vultures, Volume 1 listening party in New York? Where do you think he should perform next? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

