Kanye West Potential World Tour Locations Revealed After He Complains About No One Wanting To Book Him

Kanye West has been very vocal about people blackballing him over the last year or so. Overall, Ye has been having issues due to his rampant anti-semitism. Although he seems to have apologized for these transgressions, there are some who are still upset with him, and understandably so. However, with Ye dropping a new album on Friday, it seems like the artist is running into complications. He wants to tour this new album, and according to the legendary artist, that has proven to be almost impossible.

In a video posted to his Instagram story, Ye lamented the fact that he hasn't been able to secure any venues for a tour. While he did get the United Center in Chicago for his Vultures listening event on Thursday, he can't get any other locations. He hints that no one wants to book him due to his comments from late 2022. Overall, he looked fairly upset in his video, and it is clear that he wanted some form of help from his friends. Luckily for him, it ended up coming in droves.

On Ye's IG story, there are screenshots of DMs from the likes of Freddie Gibbs and others with ties to booking agents. As it turns out, there are arenas all over the world that are interested in acquiring Ye's services. In fact, it seems like a World Tour could happen at the end of 2024 and go into 2025. Some of the locations being touted are Toronto, Houston, Los Angeles, Cairo, Nairobi, Sydney, and a plethora of others. Needless to say, there are still plenty of venues interested in the artist.

Whether or not these shows happen is a whole other story, entirely. Hopefully, he can make good on his end of the bargain. Let us know what you think of these potential locations, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

