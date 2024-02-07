Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Drop New Song With North West And Get Rave Reviews

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign are dropping Volume 1 of Vultures on Friday. Overall, this is going to be a huge release. Although some are concerned that Ye will delay the album again, it seems like he is actually on track. There is a listening party at the United Center on Thursday, and there is a real release plan for Friday evening. Needless to say, it seems like the album is organized in a way that it never was before. Not to mention, a new song was released today while folks were drinking their morning coffee.

The song in question is called "Talking / Once Again" and is more of a double-track than anything else. Overall, the first half of the track features North West who has her own part. It comes across like an interlude of sorts that then transitions into "Once Again." This track is kicked off by the likes of Ty Dolla who delivers some heavenly vocals. Subsequently, Ye comes in and delivers a solid performance of his own. You can check out the music video for this new song, down below.

Read More: Kanye West & Kid Cudi: A History Of Their Friendship

Kanye West x North x Ty Dolla Sign

Immediately after dropping the track, Twitter came through with a bevy of reactions. For the most part, the song is getting rave reviews right now. Fans believe North West is the true star of the show, and that she is even a legend in the making. It is most certainly high praise, but it is deserved. As for Kanye and Ty Dolla Sign, they seem to be getting some solid feedback as well. Below, you can see some tweets that showcase just how excited fans are about this collaboration.

Twitter Reacts

Tell us what you think of this new Kanye West track, in the comments section down below. Does this get you excited for the new album? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

Read More: ScHoolboy Q Stands With Kanye West