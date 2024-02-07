Kanye West Taps Ty Dolla Sign & North West To Star In New Music Video, "Talking/Once Again"

Kanye West has shared a new music video titled, "Talking/Once Again," featuring both his daughter, North West, as well as his frequent collaborator, Ty Dolla Sign. The track arrives while he and Ty prepare for the release of their new album, Vultures, on Friday.

North previously performed her opening verse on the song at Wynwood Marketplace in Miami back in December. In response to the finished product, fans are proclaiming her and her father the best in the game. "I'll let you finish, but Miss Westie has one of the best videos of all time," one fan commented on the music video. Another wrote: "Kanye is literally the greatest. It’s just no way around that."

North West Stars In Kanye's Newest Video

The collaboration with Ty Dolla Sign comes as the two prepare to release a new album together, Vultures, on Friday. The tracklist is expected to feature Charlie Wilson, Freddie Gibbs, Quavo, Playboi Carti, Chris Brown, YG, Future, and several more artists. One rapper not making the cut is Nicki Minaj, who rejected West's request to include "New Body" on the project. “I made that girl rewrite her verse three times for ‘Monster’. I supported her career. So I don’t know what it is. But we going to get this or we just ain’t going to push it," West remarked in response.

Ye just made headlines, earlier this week, for complaining about the difficulty he's been having booking stadiums in which he can perform. “We just sold out United Center in seven minutes, and I just want to express to everybody out there to see if there’s anyone that can help with this,” West said in one clip re-uploaded by a fan account. “It’s the only arena that I had access to in the past year. And when I call, people say there’s no avails for me, and you know why that is. So if there’s anybody out there that can help with this, please.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Kanye West on HotNewHipHop.

