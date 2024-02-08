Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Unleash Apocalyptic Visual For "Vultures"

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign have been teasing their new album Vultures for quite some time now. Although the album has yet to drop, it is clear that they are on the verge of making it happen. Just the other day, Kanye West came out and revealed that three volumes of Vultures would be released. Overall, these projects will be released on February 9th, March 8th, and April 5th, respectively. For now, we don't know too much about the project. However, it does seem like it is closer than ever before.

One great way of knowing that this is the case is the fact that the lead single "Vultures" now has a music video. The video was directed by Kanye himself, as well as Aus Taylor and Onda. If you are trying to find the video, you can do so over at yeezy.com. Below, you will find a preview of the video which was released on Ye's Instagram. In this new visual, you can find Ye, Ty Dolla Sign, Bump J, and Lil Durk all in the same place at the same time. It can be difficult to get so many artists together, but they certainly made it happen here.

Kanye West Promises "Vultures" Is On The Way

This new apocalyptic video is one that is filled with unique and interesting visuals. It should also be noted that the version used here is the Havoc "Vultures" edition. It is a nice pairing to the "Talking/Once Again" video which was released yesterday. With the listening party going down tonight, only time will tell whether or not Ye is able to deliver an album worthy of his legendary discography.

