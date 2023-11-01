Kanye West & Bianca Censori: Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne Turn Infamous Couple Into Halloween Costume

Ozzy and Sharon did a great job.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are a couple that has truly made waves over the last few months. Overall, this is because of the splash they have been making in Italy. Censori has been wearing some pretty unique outfits that have been curated by West. Furthermore, Ye is trying to finish up his album with Ty Dolla $ign. This is a project that fans are very excited about, and it seems as though Italy was a place for West to find solitude. Regardless, this Italian excursion has left an impression.

If you may recall, during this trip out to Italy, Censori and Ye dropped their wildest outfits yet. In one of them, Ye had his entire face covered while wearing gloves, some weird boots, and even a tight hoodie. Paired with that was Censori who appeared to be naked, although she did have a pillow in front of her. Well, those outfits have now been turned into Halloween costumes. In fact, famous couple Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne were among the few to bestow the honor. Below, you can see their interpretation.

Kanye West & Bianca Censori Come To Life

Overall, they did a fantastic job here. Sharon Osbourne pulled off the look perfectly, while Ozzy was all bundled up in Ye's comfy-looking outfit. Ozzy and Sharon have been together for decades at this point, and you can tell that they are still having a lot of fun. Perhaps in future years, Ye and Bianca can repay the favor by going as Sharon and Ozzy for Halloween. There are plenty of options there that could make for great costumes.

Let us know what you thought of this Halloween effort, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and entertainers.

