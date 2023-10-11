Bianca Censori & Kanye West “Shunning” Her Family, They Reportedly Feel “Ignored”

Since Kanye West introduced his new wife, Bianca Censori, to the world nearly a year ago, we've hardly heard the Australian speak directly with the press. Instead, most of the updates we've received on the couple have come from European locals complaining about their wild outfits, or from insider sources alleging that toxic behaviour in the pair's relationship has caused Censori to become distant from her friends. According to reports, the architect is under the impression that those looking out for her are "jealous of her fame," and expressing their concern has only put up more barriers.

Even family members are speaking out with their worries about Bianca, including distant cousins she's apparently never met. One of them, Fabiola Censori, told Daily Mail that she felt "ignored" to see Kanye and his wife touring around Italy without stopping to see them. "I've never met Bianca but I would love to," she gushed to the outlet. "It was a shame she didn’t come and visit us when she was here in Italy on holiday."

Bianca Censori's Family Wants to Spend Time with Her and Ye

"Her dad came here years ago. We had a beautiful evening together with all the family and it was wonderful to see him," Fabiola said of Bianca's father, whose shady criminal history was exposed in the summer. "As for Bianca and Kanye, no comment. We feel a bit ignored," she admitted.

While Bianca Censori feels the heat from her obviously disappointed family members, elsewhere, Kanye West is facing criticism for his ever-changing musical direction. The father of four has notably switched up his creative approach in recent years, leading Charlamagne Tha God to suggest that Ye's sonic fanbase is "dwindling." Read everything the media personality had to say at the link below and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

