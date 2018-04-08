italian
- RelationshipsBianca Censori & Kanye West "Shunning" Her Family, They Reportedly Feel "Ignored"Bianca's cousin (who has never met the socialite) feels some type of way about not seeing her during her trip to Italy with Ye.By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesBoldy James & Cuns Unleash Collaborative Album, "Be That As It May"This marks Boldy's fourth collaborative album of the year, and pairs his storytelling with a more lush instrumental pallet.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsBoldy James & Cuns Mark Their "Foot Prints"The Detroit MC has teamed up with Italian producer Cuns for an upcoming collaborative album, "Be That As It May."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- LifeGucci Faces Backlash For "Indy" Turban Months After Blackface ControversySMH.By Chantilly Post
- LifeBugatti "La Voiture Noire" Purchased For $18.9 Million: Priciest "New" Car Ever SoldThe Supercar market just got one lighter.By Devin Ch
- SportsItalian Soccer Club Pro Piacenza Loses 20-0 After Fielding 6-Player LineupPro Piacenza suffers the most devastating loss in Italian Soccer History due to a crippling financial crisis.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentTokyo Toni Defends Blac Chyna's Skin Whitening Cream: "All You B****es Need It"Chyna's mom has her back.By Brynjar Chapman
- SportsCristiano Ronaldo's Potential Transfer Causes Juventus Stocks To SpikeJuventus warns shareholders to take a chill pill.By Devin Ch
- MusicGucci Mane Cops The Fastest Ferrari Ever BuiltGucci Mane adds the Ferrari 812 Superfast to his storied collection.By Devin Ch