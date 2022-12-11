As one of the premier lyricists working today, this Detroit MC’s prolific output makes his Wednesday drops just as fresh as all the new Friday releases. Boldy James released a new single this week with Italian producer Cuns titled “Foot Prints.” The smooth boom-bap track is the lead single off their upcoming collaborative album, Be That As It May. Moreover, the album drops on December 14th. Moreover, it follows the rapper’s last 2022 project, Mr. Ten08 with producer Futurewave.

What’s more is that this project will mark Boldy’s fifth collaborative effort in a year. Super Tecmo Bo with The Alchemist released last December, and is still in heavy rotation for many. Also, he dropped three albums that are considered some of the best hip-hop of the year. There was Killing Nothing with Real Bad Man, Fair Exchange No Robbery with Nicholas Craven, and the aforementioned Mr. Ten08. With so much heat in such a short amount of time, Boldy has established himself as one of the top dogs of the moment. It’s rare to hear a bad verse from him, and his status is respected from the underground to the legends.

Such consistency is evident on this track as well, with classic flows, clever wordplay, and vivid narrations and proclamations. Sure, he told a street narrative not unlike those penned on his critically acclaimed The Price of Tea in China. However, Boldy is able to make those tales feel fresh and immediate with every new track. He dominates through sharp lines like “Bust down could barely brace it on the wrist that I cooked with” and “Broke dance the whole satchel got some blow to hit harder than shrapnel.”

On the production end, Cuns displays a creative command of sampling, balancing his vocal chops with another guitar track and a chunky drum loop. All these elements come in and out of the track, they all have moments to shine, and the beat feels balanced as a result. Be That As It May is sure to be a varied project, production-wise. The Detroit MC spit comfortably on this track, even if it’s a tad more straightforward than the minimal or even electronic-inspired production he’s also ridden. For some great examples of Boldy’s diverse production, check out “Disco Fever” and “Hot Water Tank.” He’s even working on a J Dilla-produced project.

What did you think of this new Boldy James and Cuns track, “Foot Prints”? Let us know in the comments below and whether you’re looking forward to Be That As It May on December 14th. If you haven’t checked it out yet, you can find “Foot Prints” on your preferred streaming service. Peep some standout lines from the single below, and stay tuned to HNHH for, well, hot new hip-hop.

