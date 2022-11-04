Boldy James’ creativity truly knows no bounds. Within just the past 12 months, the 40-year-old Atlanta-born artist has shared projects with names like The Alchemist (Super Tecmo Bo), Real Bad Man (Killing Nothing), and most recently, Nicolas Craven (Fair Exchange No Robbery).

For his latest release, the “Fake Flowers” hitmaker has linked up with producer Futurewave to share 10 new tracks on their joint Mr. Ten08 album, boasting just one feature from 2100 Bagz on “Dormin’s.”

Two of the tracklist’s titles were shared ahead of the November 4 release date as singles – first “Flag on the Play” which was later followed by “Could Be Worse” just a few weeks later.

“Here we have the official artwork for Mr. Ten08 by the great @ardeerbee,” Futurewave wrote on Instagram while promoting his new arrival. “Everything has been done by hand, with a spoon and a fixed-blade knife. This guy is a genius.”

Other singles to arrive from Boldy in recent months include “Looking For Water” with Pink Siifu, “Lucky” with Rosewood 2055, “Colour Money” with Raz Fresco, and “No Yeast” with Curren$y featuring producing by The Alc.

Check out Boldy James and Futurewave’s latest work together on Spotify or Apple Music below, and let us know which three tracks are your top favourites down in the comment section.

Mr. Ten08 Tracklist: