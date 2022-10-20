Big news for Boldy James fans – just a month after the Detroit-born rhymer shared his Fair Exchange No Robbery joint project with Nicholas Craven, he’ll be returning on November 4 with his Mr. Ten08 album, complete with one feature from 2100 Bagz.

The forthcoming project has a 10-song long tracklist, and follows other 2022 arrivals like Tecmo Bo with The Alchemist and Killing Nothing with Real Bad Man.

Earlier this week, Boldy shared the first single from his upcoming arrival, called “Flag On The Play,” along with its accompanying music video, directed by Lockstar Productions.

“They say you better safe than sorry, don’t get caught without it / I say you better late than never, in my darkest hour,” he raps on the first verse. “I’ma be late to my own funeral procession / I couldn’t live with myself if I was 6ix9ine.”

Stream “Flag On The Play” on Spotify below, and check back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

I don’t mean to boast, I don’t mean to brag

But I keep a ki’ of coke, Ziploc freezer bag (Uncut)

Blew a chalupa with my jeweler playin’ freeze tag (Cha-ching)

Real Don Juli’, caught a million-dollar bean bag (Blocks)