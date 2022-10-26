Boldy James is emerging as 2022’s MVP. Following a string of incredible projects, he’s still cooking up more heat before the year closes out.

The rapper recently announced his forthcoming album, Mr. Ten08, which will arrive at the top of November. Today, he unveiled a brand-new single that emphasizes his unique sound. The rapper shared “Could Be Worse” this morning, produced by Futurewave, which serves as the follow-up to “Flag On The Play.” Futurewave’s production is enchanting and hypnotic while Boldy continues to showcase his lyrical prowess through his nasally voice and laidback delivery. He’s two-for-two with his latest offering, and it appears that Mr. Ten08 will uphold the high standard he set for himself throughout this year.

Futurewave is the latest producer Boldy James has locked in with for an entire project. He connected with The Alchemist on Super Tecmo, their follow-up to Bo Jackson. Earlier this year, he also joined forces with Real Bad Man for their second collaborative offering, Killing Nothing. Most recently, Nicholas Craven linked up with Boldy James on Fair Exchange No Robbery.

Press play on “Could Be Worse” below and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics

Big forty on me, I’m the wrong nigga to pick on

Heard they tippin’ on me, must’ve heard I got them bricks gone

Worker turned informant, had to dump all of my flip phones

Cup full of poison, I’m the real Jim Jones



