YG & Saweetie: Relationship Timeline

For several months, the relationship between Saweetie and YG has attracted public interest, notably exciting fans of the couple. Both prominent figures in the Hip Hop and staples on the West Coast, the pair captivated the hearts of many while they were together. However, recent development seems to prove that their romantic journey together may have come to an end. While fans were rooting for the couple, their relationship unfortunately lasted less than a year. Nevertheless, they seem to be ending things on a good note, so a win is a win. From its inception to its eventual end, here’s a timeline of YG and Saweetie’s relationship.

March 2023: Whispers Of A Romance Between The Two

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: YG (Top), ASAP Ferg, Tyga, Mustard and Saweetie attend YG's All Red Upscale Birthday Celebration at Melrose Place on March 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for 4Hunnid)

After being spotted together at an event in California on March 5, 2023, speculations started flying about the two being in a relationship. Subsequently, Saweetie’s appearance at YG’s all-red birthday party on March 8 slightly intensified the rumors. Many celebrities were in attendance, and the pair didn’t show any public displays of affection. As such, the rumors were largely unfounded. However, some fans insisted that the two were romantically involved. While it remains unclear if the two were already together in March, the speculating fans were soon proved right.

April 2023: More Public Appearances Fueling Dating Rumors

Following the first weekend of Coachella 2023, the Jasmine Brand reported that Saweetie and YG were seen getting cozy at the festival. If the dating rumors had been dying out, this news certainly brought them back to life. Subsequently, on April 18, the two were spotted again at Lala’s Wafflehouse in Indio, California. While Saweetie tried to mask her identity, fans always managed to recognize their fave. Altogether, their repeated sightings as a pair started making the rumors seem credible, and more people started believing them.

May 2023: Relationship Confirmation, And A Mexican Baecation

By May 2023, the rumors had been going strong for about two months, and neither rapper confirmed nor denied them. However, towards the end of the month, the pair made a statement with their actions rather than words. Before May, they had never been caught being too affectionate, but that changed on May 30 when certain pictures surfaced. The photos shared revealed that the couple were on vacation in Cabo, Mexico. These photos also showed that they were finally being public with their displays of affection.

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA - JULY 04: (L-R) YG, Alexander "A.E." Edwards and Saweetie attend Red White & Bootsy at Nobu Malibu on July 04, 2023 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The h.wood Group)

YG and Saweetie made their public debut as a couple in early July 2023. While the two stepped out to have dinner at Craig’s in WeHo, the paparazzi caught them. However, they didn’t mind at all, and walked hand-in-hand, as the footage shows. Soon after, they announced their upcoming Str8 to the Klub Tour with Tyga. It was set to kick off in September 2023, and finish in Las Vegas on November 21, 2023.

September – December 2023: YG And Saweetie Seemingly On The Rocks

Following their tour announcement in July, fans of the rap couple were excited to see their faves perform. However, in an unexpected turn of events, fans found out later in September that the tour had been canceled. In addition, it was soon discovered that the pair were no longer following each other on Instagram. As expected, this set fans into a speculating spree once again, with many suggesting that they had broken up. However, on December 28, they were spotted together at the Beverly Hills Hotel. This sighting eased the breakup rumors, but only slightly.

January 2024: YG And Saweetie Break Up

On January 15, 2024, it was reported that YG and Saweetie had called it quits on their relationship. Moreover, YG was also spotted on his ex Kehlani’s comment section on Instagram. After his and Saweetie’s last sighting in December, this news came out of left field. However, it did not completely take fans by surprise as many had suspected that their romance was on shaky ground. Sources have told The Shade Room that the two decided to focus on their careers, and split amicably. However, YG seemingly shut down the rumors afterward when he shared two clips of himself and Saweetie getting cozy at a Beyonce concert.